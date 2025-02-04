There is an ‘agreement’ between Tottenham and Mathys Tel that gives the player power to veto a summer move to Spurs – even if the club want to activate his option to buy, according to a top source.

Tottenham pulled off one of the most eye-catching signings of the winter window when snapping up Bayern Munich striker, Mathys Tel.

Spurs initially struck an agreement with Bayern worth €60m/£55m for Tel’s permanent transfer before the frontman snubbed the chance to join.

Not to be denied, Tottenham pushed again and again and after compromising on the terms of their deal with Bayern, they also made a breakthrough with the player.

Tel has officially joined Spurs on a six-month loan and the club’s late attempts to insert an option to buy succeeded. Reports differ as to whether the option is worth €55m or €60m, though what is clear is an option is in place.

But according to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, there’s more to the terms than meets the eye.

Plettenberg claimed there is also an ‘agreement’ between Tottenham and Tel that gives the player power to reject a permanent switch to the club in the summer – even if Spurs want to activate their option.

In effect, Tel has to personally greenlight the move before Tottenham are able to turn the loan move permanent. If he decides enough is enough after the loan is up, Spurs cannot complete a permanent deal.

Plettenberg stated on X: “As reported and confirmed Spurs have secured ‘an option to make the move permanent in the summer.’

“However, there is an agreement between Spurs and Tel that the option to buy will only be triggered if the player also gives his consent.”

Postecoglou role in Tel coup / where he’ll play

According to three separate sources, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou played a starring role in getting Tottenham’s coup over the line.

Taking to X, French reporter, Julien Laurens, wrote: “Ange Postecoglou spoke with Mathys Tel at length earlier today and convinced him to come to Tottenham.

“Huge role played by the Spurs manager to get one of the most coveted youngsters in Europe!”

Echoing those claims, Sky Sports journalist, Michael Bridge, provided his insight into the role Postecoglou played.

“My understanding is Ange Postecoglou had a long conversation with Tel and how he’ll use him,” Bridge said.

“The player liked what he heard and has changed his mind. It’s very similar to how James Maddison joined Spurs the other summer and he said [it was down to] the conversation he had [with Postecoglou].

“Maddison said he was umming and arring between a few clubs until he sat down with [Postecoglou].”

TEAMtalk has consistently reported Tel’s primary motivating factor when choosing who to join is playing time and the assurances the buying club make.

Tel was restricted to just 1,406 minutes of action across all competitions last season. But showcasing his quality and potency despite still being a teenager, Tel racked up 16 goal contributions at a ratio of a goal or assist once every 88 minutes.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Postecoglou personally guaranteed Tel he’ll be a ‘key’ player at Spurs.

Regarding where Tel will play – he can operate at striker or on the left wing – Plettenberg stressed Spurs would be making a huge mistake if playing Tel anywhere other than up front.

He told Sky Sports News: “This is a very good solution for Tel, Tottenham and Bayern.

“He has reconsidered his decision. He was in talks with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham. I’m convinced that in the end Spurs have presented the best project in order to get match practice. This is the most important for Tel.

“Now it’s up to Postecoglou to place him in the right position. He’s not a winger, he’s a striker. Let him strike, let him score goals!”

Latest Tottenham news – Centre-back misery

In other news, Tottenham’s late attempts to sign a second centre-back in the winter window came up short.

After a move for Fikayo Tomori was rejected by the player, Spurs tabled a giant £70m bid for Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace refused to play ball and that deal could be revisited in the summer – at which point Guehi will only have one year remaining on his contract. Chelsea and Newcastle are expected to provide competition at that time.

With Tomori and Guehi out of the equation, Spurs quickly agreed a £5m fee with Chelsea for the six-month loan of Axel Disasi.

Unfortunately for Spurs, Disasi had already agreed personal terms with Aston Villa and the 26-year-old continued to prioritise Unai Emery’s side.

When Villa eventually agreed to match Chelsea’s demand for a £5m loan fee, Disasi quickly completed his switch to Villa Park.

Tottenham then lodged a £20m bid for Burnley’s Maxime Esteve. The promotion-chasing Clarets value Esteve at £30m and a deal did not progress.

As such, Kevin Danso – signed on a six-month loan that contains a £20.9m obligation to buy – is Tottenham’s only defensive addition.

And with Radu Dragusin confirmed to have suffered a season-ending ACL injury, Tottenham are effectively no better off at the back.

