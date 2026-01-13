SECRET REASON Mathys Tel wants out of Tottenham revealed as Paris pitch tempting ‘selling point’

An as yet unreported second reason has been revealed as to why Mathys Tel wants out of Tottenham

Paris FC are pushing to sign Mathys Tel on loan and the Frenchman is open to leaving Tottenham, though there’s more to the forward’s reasoning for wanting out than just a lack of game-time, according to a source.

Tottenham signed Tel outright for £30m over the summer following a six-month loan spell from Bayern Munich. The deal was viewed as a real coup at the time, with Tel widely regarded as one of the brightest young forwards in European football.

However, Tel has been used sparingly this term, with the 20-year-old an unused substitute on seven occasions in the Premier League so far. He’s started just five times in the league.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins led the way when revealing Tel is actively encouraging offers to leave Spurs via the loan route this month.

Fabrizio Romano subsequently stated Tel believes he has a real shot at making France’s World Cup squad, though of course, that can only happen if he’s playing regularly and to a high level in the second half of the season.

Ligue 1 side Paris FC – not to be confused with PSG – have made a loan approach. Tel is more than willing to return to his home country for the remainder of the season.

But according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, there’s a second reason eating away at Tel that explains why he wants out.

Beyond wanting regular game-time, Plettenberg revealed Tel is desperate to play as a central striker.

Tel’s first three starts in the league this term did come up front, though his last two starts both saw Tel deployed on the left wing, with Richarlison favoured as the central striker.

And with Dominic Solanke now fit and available for selection, the prospects of Tel playing in his customary position if remaining at Tottenham look bleak.

“Paris FC working on a loan move for Mathys Tel,” began Plettenberg when reporting on X. “Their main selling point is offering him his preferred position as a striker.

“The core of his frustration is not only his lack of playing time, but above all the fact that he is rarely used as a number nine.

“Tottenham are still blocking every enquiry for now, as they want to keep Tel at the club. His contract runs until 2031.”

Tottenham could let Tel leave on one condition

As mentioned, Tottenham are thus far refusing to loan Tel out despite the player’s desire to move away for six months.

However, our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed of a way in which Tottenham could perform a U-turn and greenlight a move.

Bailey explained on Monday, January 12: “We are informed that should Spurs be successful in bringing in another forward, which they are trying to do, then they would reassess Tel’s situation.

“Tel himself sees a long-term future for himself in North London, but his main concern is for the rest of this season.”

Spurs have wrapped up deals to add a left-back (Souza) and central midfielder (Conor Gallagher) to their ranks this month.

A new forward – ideally a left winger – is on the agenda too, and if one does arrive, Tel might be allowed to leave later on in the window.

