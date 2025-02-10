Ange Postecoglou has hit out at the perceived media agenda to force his sacking at Tottenham in the wake of Sunday’s FA Cup exit at Aston Villa with five candidates to replace him in the dug-out named and a popular pundit claiming the Aussie must “get out now” and is “out of his depth”.

The 59-year-old has endured a hugely difficult second season at the helm with Tottenham sitting 14th in the table and just 10 points clear of the relegation zone after a wretched run of form. And having lost six times in 11 matches since the turn of the year, Spurs’ chances of trophy success have also blown up in their face after they crashed out of both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in a matter of days.

Tottenham, of course, are still very much alive in the Europa League and their decent form in that competition is perhaps the one saving grace in an otherwise awful season which has seen the pressure build on Postecoglou‘s shoulders with each passing week.

And with the top four and two domestic cup competitions now out of the question, Paul Robinson revealed over the weekend that he expects Tottenham chiefs to hold talks over dismissing the manager on Monday morning.

Talks of Postecoglou being fired also ramped up on Sunday after a report named five contenders to replace him with Andoni Iraoli, Thomas Frank, Edin Terzic, Kieran McKenna and, perhaps more remarkably, Mauricio Pochettino, all in contention to step into the hotseat.

All the same, Postecoglou is far from happy about what is being written and said on his future, accusing the media of having some sort of agenda against him.

“I don’t care how people judge me but don’t judge this group of players,” Postecoglou said. “People can say I have done a bad job or that I’m not up to it and that’s fine.

“Look at what this group have been doing for two-and-a-half months. It can’t be that people think (the injury situation) is an excuse.”

At the perceived agenda against him, he added: “That’s just not anywhere near close to objective analysis. That’s just agenda-driven stuff. If it’s to get rid of me that’s fine. Good on you. Go for it a million times. But what this group has given is outstanding. Credit to them.”

READ MORE ➡️ Tottenham tipped to hold Postecoglou sack meeting NEXT WEEK if one thing happens

Pundit claims Postecoglou is ‘out of his depth’ as sack talk heats up

One of the Australian’s biggest critics this season has been former midfielder turned pundit Jamie O’Hara and he was quick to turn the screw once again in the wake of Sunday’s cup exit at Villa Park.

Taking to his X account, O’Hara suggested time was now up for the former Celtic manager.

“It’s time to go now Ange is out of his depth, [Unai] Emery is on a different planet compared to him and his players bopped us off the park should of been 5, we’re like reserve team playing in academy games that don’t matter, it’s crazy.”

Despite that, an unrepentent Postecoglou insists the schedule, coupled with his injury crisis, had left his squad on the brink of breaking point, and even responded to Tottenham’s latest loss by pinpointing Liverpool’s exit at the competition to Championship Plymouth.

“How did Liverpool do today?” he said. “And they made those choices for one game. We have been asking teenagers to play in Europe on Thursdays and the Premier League on Sundays since November.

“I think this group of players will be an outstanding team. I have no doubt about that.”

Per our understanding, the Spurs board are now starting to ask questions of the manager and do find themselves in a dilemma over their struggles. On the one hand, there is sympathy at the situation and a question as to whether any manager in the world would fare better given their current injury situation.

But on the other, there is an acceptance that the current situation is not good enough, with questions seriously being raised over recent performances, particularly Thursday’s crushing 4-0 loss at Liverpool.

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Tel fears eased; Milan, Juve eye star teen

Meanwhile, suggestions that Mathys Tel’s time at Tottenham could be short-lived and that the teenage forward is already eyeing his next move have been allayed after Harry Kane detailed the player’s excitement at sealing his move to north London.

The 19-year-old was reported to be wanting to use his time on N17 as a stepping stone for another club, though those fears have now been eased somewhat by Kane.

Elsewhere, Spurs could face a future fight to retain the services of Ellis Lehane amid claims the teenager is being tracked by both AC Milan and Juventus.

Lehane has scored six goals in 10 games for Tottenham’s Under-18s side this term and has also featured three times in Premier League 2, though is is claimed that interest from Italy has now forced the youngster to consider his options.

And finally, Tottenham are continuing to ‘aggressively pursue’ the summer signing of Southampton winger Tyler Dibling and have also reportedly joined the race for a Crystal Palace talent with a clear vision for the future in mind.

VOTE: How long will Postecoglou last as Tottenham manager?