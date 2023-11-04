Senior Tottenham star ‘wants to quit’, and move he craves is worst case scenario for Postecoglou

A long-serving Tottenham star wants out after contract talks ‘collapsed’, and his favoured move is worst case scenario for Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy, per a report.

It’s been smooth sailing for Postecoglou and his coaching staff since taking charge at Spurs over the summer. Tottenham top the table ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures and the attractive brand of football the club’s fanbase craves has returned.

Whether Tottenham can maintain their title charge remains to be seen. But one factor that will work in their favour is their free midweeks.

The other three sides widely believed to be title challengers – Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool – all have European commitments.

However, according to a report from online outlet Football Insider, Postecoglou has a problem that needs solving.

It’s claimed centre-half Eric Dier ‘wants to quit’ Tottenham after discussions over a new contract ‘collapsed’ before a breakthrough was made.

Dier, 30, has been with Tottenham since 2014 and is among the club’s longest serving players at present. However, his contract expires at season’s end and if FI’s claims are accurate, an exit now looks assured.

Dier is yet to feature for Spurs this season, with Postecoglou favouring Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as his preferred centre-back pairing.

However, with Clement Lenglet now at Aston Villa and Davinson Sanchez sold to Galatasaray, Dier provides vital depth.

In fact, Dier is the only senior and specialised centre-back Postecoglou can turn to if Romero or Van de Ven faced a period of absence.

Ben Davies has played centre-back before, though primarily in a back three. Ashley Phillips was signed from Blackburn Rovers in the off-season, though aged 18, is unproven and is viewed as more of a long-term project anyway.

As such, Tottenham will be on the hunt for at least one new centre-back if and when Dier leaves.

One option Spurs have bid for in the past is Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly. The Cherries rejected a £20m bid from Tottenham in the latter hours of the summer window.

Kelly’s contract with Bournemouth expires at the end of the 2023/24 season and as such, a January transfer looks viable. If Bournemouth don’t cash in at that stage they’ll lose the player for nothing six months later.

However, Tottenham appear to have been beaten to the punch by AC Milan who Fabrizio Romano confirmed are working on Kelly’s signing right now.

Preferred Dier exit to leave Spurs penniless

In even more bad news for Spurs, Football Insider conclude Dier’s favoured method of exit is as a free agent.

Dier reportedly hopes to run his contract down in a move that will give him a broader spectrum of options regarding his next club.

That mode of exit would mean Tottenham don’t collect a fee for a player who played four times for England in 2022 and was a regular starter under Antonio Conte.

Tottenham are described as ‘keen to listen to offers for Dier in January’. However, it sounds like Dier might veto any move and bide his time before leaving for nothing six months later.

