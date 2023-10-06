Senior Tottenham star ‘reaches agreement’ to leave for European club after Postecoglou green light arrives

Tottenham wide man Ivan Perisic has ‘reached a verbal agreement’ to leave and has already played his last game for the club, according to a report.

Perisic joined Tottenham on a free transfer from Inter in July 2022, during the tenure of Antonio Conte. While the 34-year-old is no longer at his peak, he has proven to be a reliable performer for Tottenham either at left wing-back or as part of an attacking three.

Perisic has made 50 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, managing one goal and 14 assists in that time. He played six games at the start of this season before sadly rupturing his ACL last month.

The former Bayern and Borussia Dortmund ace is expected to miss most of the campaign as he recovers from the serious injury.

Perisic had been linked with a move back to his native Croatia in the summer by re-joining Hajduk Split, whom he started his career with. That transfer never materialised, but it now looks like it will happen in the new year.

On September 26, it emerged that Spurs were preparing to allow Perisic to end his contract six months early by joining Hajduk for free in the winter transfer window.

That has now been backed up by Football Insider, who state that there is a ‘verbal agreement’ in place between Perisic and Hajduk. He will officially sign for them in January and, as he will not return to full fitness before then, he has played his last game for Spurs.

The agreement comes after both Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy gave Perisic their blessing that he could leave. He is no longer an essential part of the Spurs squad as Postecoglou has placed his trust in Destiny Udogie as his new left-back, with Ben Davies being used as a back up.

Perisic will most likely be delighted about returning to Hajduk. He was born in Split and spent time in the Hajduk academy but never actually managed a first-team appearance before leaving for French side FC Sochaux in 2006.

Moving back to Hajduk will give the 129-cap international the chance to fulfil his childhood dream by starring in the Hajduk starting eleven.

