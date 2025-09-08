Ambitious Tottenham attempt to sign PSG sensation revealed by sources

Tottenham Hotspur made a late move to sign Senny Mayulu, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Paris Saint-Germain made their stance on selling the midfielder abundantly clear, with Chelsea and Manchester City also keen on him.

Mayulu is viewed as one of PSG’s gems, with Chelsea and Man City among the clubs to have tracked him closely during his breakout. Mayulu has even marked his rise by scoring in last season’s Champions League final, as PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham have also sounded out the defending Ligue 1 champions about Mayulu’s situation in an attempt to understand if there was any chance of him becoming available.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham’s contact with PSG over the 19-year-old came in the final weeks of the window, but sources suggest it was a hopeful approach rather than a realistic push.

Mayulu has two years left on his current deal, but it seems PSG are not currently prepared to consider any sale as they see him as a star of their future.

Chelsea and Man City have been tracking the France Under-20 international as part of their plan to make sure they have explored possibilities in every rising name with star quality.

Tottenham’s enquiry underlines a continued appetite to explore emerging talent too – even at a time when they are being tipped to pursue more high-profile, big-money signings in the wake of Daniel Levy’s departure as chairman.

Spurs won the Europa League last season, and under manager Thomas Frank, they aim to finish in the Premier League top four and also make an impact in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

Mayulu has played a total of 44 matches for PSG so far in his career.

The teenager has scored seven goals and given four assists in those matches.

Mayulu made 34 appearances for PSG last season, scoring six goals and registering three assists.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Ranking Daniel Levy’s top 10 BEST and WORST Tottenham signings

Latest Tottenham news: Players on Spurs’ radar, star wants out

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has named the players that Tottenham are tracking, with Manchester United and Liverpool also showing interest in some of them.

A Tottenham player has made it clear that he wants to leave, with manager Frank not having him in his plans at all.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, whether owners ENIC could really sell Tottenham.

POLL: Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?