Reports of a huge Bayern Munich summer transfer raid on Tottenham Hotspur have been completely put to bed by respected Bild journalist Christian Falk.

It’s expected to be a busy summer in north London as Spurs look to bounce back from a disastrous domestic campaign that is likely to cost Ange Postecoglou his job, unless the club manage to secure Champions League football via Europa League success.

Postecoglou is not the only senior figure who could move on though, with skipper Son Heung-min‘s future also under threat due to a significant drop off in form this season.

Despite the club taking up an option to keep the South Korean on board for another season, the 32-year-old has faced plenty of criticism from Tottenham fans over his performance levels in a campaign where his electric pace and clinical finishing have clearly started to diminish.

Son has still scored 11 goals and notched 12 assists this term but the consistency of seasons past has not been there for a Spurs side currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

That has led to reports that Tottenham are willing to sell their skipper this summer to make room for new signings. Indeed, it’s been stated that cash-rich Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are looking to sign Son for £50million.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man has also been tentatively linked by Spanish outlet Fichajes with a return to Germany, where he could link up with former Spurs teammates Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

The report claimed that Bayern view Son as a potential replacement for Thomas Muller, who will bring his glittering career at the Allianz Arena to an end this summer.

However, reliable Bild writer Falk has completely rubbished any rumours of Son to Bayern, telling the Bayern Insider Podcast when asked about the rumour: “That’s not true.

“And I’d like to know if we’ve ever given Fichajes a true. So, this rumour is completely made up again, FC Bayern can’t afford it, FC Bayern doesn’t want to afford him.”

Son replacement lined up at Tottenham

Speculation over Son’s potential exit comes as no real surprise, especially given that Tottenham continue to be linked with wide players this summer.

One name that refuses to away is Bournemouth’s Antione Semenyo, who would be a straight swap for the South Korean on the left side of Spurs’ forward line.

Semenyo is seven years Son’s junior and has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for a Cherries side who are still pushing for European qualification under Tottenham managerial target Andoni Iraola.

But in terms of how much longer Son can cling on in north London, one former Tottenham player no longer sees him as a regular starter – no matter who the manager is beyond the end of this season.

Speaking after the 1-0 win over Manchester United in February, the outspoken Jamie O’Hara told talkSPORT: “I’ve been taking so much stick from South Korea fans. I’ve been getting loads of stick 24/7 on my Instagram because I said Son’s not a captain, not a leader, and we have to start looking at a replacement for him.

“He has been an unbelievable servant to the football club, and he’s a top player. He’s been world-class, but he isn’t anymore. He has lost a yard of pace. He doesn’t go past anyone. He doesn’t really make anything happen.

“Sometimes age gets the better of you, and you’ve got to start looking elsewhere. I think we’ve got to find someone else. I don’t think Son should be captain anymore. He shouldn’t be captain for Tottenham.”

