Tottenham are still desperate to sign another striker this month and are continuing to chase Ipswich standout Liam Delap, although two potential issues with a deal in January could force Daniel Levy to pull the plug.

Sources have stated there is confidence from Spurs that they could land the 21-year-old frontman this month ahead of rivals Chelsea, who are also very keen.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have done plenty of work on Delap and have a desire to do a deal in the summer but will move if Spurs make an official bid in the coming weeks.

The former Manchester City man ticks a lot of boxes for Ange Postecoglou and has been green-lit by the under-pressure Aussie coach in north London.

Tottenham are having a woeful season and currently sit 15th in the Premier League table – just eight points outside the relegation zone – and there is serious pressure on manager Postecoglou.

Indeed, we understand that the club have already drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace the former Celtic boss after a run of just one win from their last 10 Premier League outings.

As we have consistently reported, Tottenham’s hierarchy are keen to back Postecoglou with several new additions this month. So far, though, they’ve only signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky – right at the start of the window.

Spurs are in a very strong position with regards to the Premier League’s PSR and as we previously reported they have been in talks with six different players recently, so the final weeks of the January window will be busy for the London club.

The obstacle to an agreement is that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy isn’t willing to overpay for any player and is reluctant to join a battle for Delap that could see his price ramp up.

Ipswich also have no desire to sell the talented forward this month so that may be the roadblock as they will demand a premium fee for a mid-season sale.

Another issue that could also drive the price up is the fact that Manchester City also retain a sell-on clause for Delap, who scored once in six senior appearances for Pep Guardiola before his eventual switch to Portman Road.

However, despite all the seeming obstacles in the path of a deal, sources insist that it Spurs want him they have a real chance of landing him.

Latest Tottenham news: Gimenez still on Spurs’ radar / Surprise Marcus Edwards link

Delap is not the only striker on the club’s radar though, with Tottenham also said to have been ‘in contact’ with the representatives of a top European striker who is being primed for a move to Italy before the January transfer window shuts.

Richarlison or Will Lankshear are expected to battle for a starting spot at Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday evening due to Dominic Solanke’s knee injury.

However, Postecoglou may opt to rest the Brazilian for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leicester instead – given Tottenham‘s woeful league form and their continued slide towards the relegation places.

With all that in mind, bringing in another striker this month could be pivotal to the club’s hopes of success this season – hence the links to the likes of Delap and Lille’s Jonathan David.

However, TBR Football reports that Spurs have also made enquiries for prolific Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, a player they have been tracking for some time.

Meanwhile, Everton have been offered the chance to sign Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards, though sources close to the club have moved to set the record straight when contacted by TEAMtalk.

