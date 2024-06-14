Sensational stats prompt Tottenham to splash out £25m on brilliant Serie A attacker

Tottenham have reportedly stepped up their efforts to bring in a Serie A forward who has produced much better stats than both Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison over the last two seasons.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen all areas of his first-team squad this summer, with a number of players already having been released after their contracts expired.

Spurs also paid up the final year of former record signing Tanguy Ndombele’s contract to get the Frenchman off the books and seemingly clear the way for a number of additions in what will be a busy summer in north London.

Postecoglou admitted towards the end of last season that he did not have the players at his disposal to play the brand of football he wants at Tottenham, and it’s clear that a plan is in place to offload those stars not able to assist that.

The Australian is well known to want a new No.9 on board, despite Richarlison showing improvements last season and Son Heung-min impressing playing as a central striker.

Timo Werner has also been signed on loaned again, while Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and the returning Manor Solomon will also compete for attacking spots.

But with Richarlison remaining a top target for the Saudi Pro League, Spurs remain on the hunt for another striker and it appears they are ready to take their interest in Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson to the next level.

Reports from Italy suggest Tottenham are battling Inter Milan and Juventus for the Iceland international’s signature, who is available for a bargain €30m (£25m) fee.

While not exactly being the massive name that Spurs fans would want, Gudmundsson has been a quality performer in Italy and has the ability to play every position across the front line as well as dropping into the No.10 position.

In 38 games last season, he returned 15 goals and assists in 38 games before improving this season and managing a hugely impressive haul of 21 goals and assists in 37 appearances. That means that over the last two years he has averaged a goal involvement every 2.08 matches.

In comparison, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski have averaged a goal involvement every 2.8 games and 3.6 games, respectively, while skipper Son has averaged one every 1.7 matches.

But there remains an obvious hole in the Tottenham attack that was not filled last summer when the club’s record goalscorer Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich.

And while Gudmundsson might not be the true No.9 that Postecoglou needs his versatility could play a big part for the first team, given that Spurs have European football back on the agenda again.

His Genoa teammate Kevin Strootman is clearly a big fan, having labelled Gudmundsson as “devastating”, while Tottenham’s January signing Radu Dragusin played with the forward in Italy and is bound to have had some input into whatever decision the north London club finally come to.