Sensational triple Tottenham deal ON as Postecoglou moves for Prem hitman and new Argentine ace

Tottenham Hotspur could revamp their squad with three impressive signings this summer, with centre-forward the first position Ange Postecoglou wants to bolster.

Tottenham have plenty of strikers on their radar, including Ivan Toney of Brentford, Feyenoord ace Santiago Gimenez and Mohamed Amoura, who represents Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. On Monday, reports in Amoura’s home country, Algeria, claimed Tottenham have submitted a ‘concrete offer’ for the 23-year-old.

Although, it would make sense if Amoura was a backup option for Tottenham in case they miss out on one of their big-name striker targets.

According to Football Insider, Postecoglou actually wants a proven Premier League goalscorer to join his ranks, with Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke the favoured option.

Tottenham hold ‘concrete’ interest in Solanke amid his best-ever season at senior level. So far, the Englishman has netted 19 goals in 36 appearances, which includes a great finish in the recent 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Spurs are not alone in chasing Solanke though, as West Ham United are long-term admirers while Arsenal are monitoring his situation.

Bournemouth ideally want to keep the 26-year-old but will sanction his exit if Spurs bid £50million or more.

Next up on Postecoglou’s wish list is a new winger. Dani Olmo is high up in Spurs’ thinking as he is shining for both RB Leipzig and the Spain national team.

Dani Olmo, Dominic Solanke among Tottenham objectives

On Friday, Spurs were given a major boost as it emerged that Olmo is looking at securing a Premier League move this summer.

Despite the 25-year-old’s mercurial talent, Spurs will not have to break the bank to strike an agreement as his Leipzig contract includes an achievable €60m (£51m) release clause.

Real Madrid have previously been credited with an interest in Olmo, which would cause Spurs serious problems. But according to fresh reports emerging from Spain, Madrid have no intention of moving for the ex-Barcelona youth player.

Instead, Spurs’ main competition for Olmo will come from Manchester City. Postecoglou will try to convince Olmo on a switch to North London by explaining how he will get more game time at Spurs.

Solanke and Olmo could be followed to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by Boca Juniors starlet Cristian Medina. As per Argentine source Boca Noticias, Spurs have set their sights on the 21-year-old central midfielder, who has already established himself as an important player for Boca.

West Ham and Brighton are also pursuing Medina, but it is Spurs who are leading the charge. Postecoglou is hopeful that Medina’s compatriot Cristian Romero can convince him to take the next step in his career by signing for Spurs.

Often, Brighton win the race for exciting young talents such as Medina before going on to develop them and ultimately making huge profit. But Spurs want to cut out the middle man by landing Medina first and training him in Postecoglou’s style.

Boca have not decided an asking price for the Argentina U23 international yet, though transfermarkt claim his value sits at €9m (£7.6m).

