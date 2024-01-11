Tottenham sensationally announce triple January deal, as Dragusin shirt number confirmed amid two departures

Tottenham Hotspur have incredibly announced three January transfers in one night, with Radu Dragusin joining the club from Genoa and Djed Spence and Eric Dier both leaving.

Tottenham looked into several centre-back options before landing on Dragusin as their prime target. The 21-year-old, who represents Romania on the international stage, has impressed since joining Genoa from Juventus on an initial loan in July 2022.

Tottenham soon managed to strike an agreement with both Genoa and the player himself. However, they were left sweating when Bayern Munich tried to hijack the deal late on.

Luckily for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, Dragusin stayed true to his word and opted to move to North London over Bavaria.

Spurs have now confirmed the defender’s arrival. He has signed a long-term contract running until June 2030 and will wear the number six shirt. Spurs have paid Genoa €30million (£25.8m) to bolster their squad with Dragusin’s capture.

Dragusin has followed Timo Werner to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Werner, who previously played for Chelsea in the Premier League, joined Spurs on loan from RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Postecoglou’s side have the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer for €17m (£14.6m).

The Dragusin deal is not the only one Spurs have announced, as right-back Spence has headed in the opposite direction via a loan move. Should the 23-year-old impress, then Genoa will activate an option to sign him permanently for £8.5m in the summer.

Centre-half Dier, who has been cast aside by Postecoglou this term, has also left England. He has followed Harry Kane to Bayern, having joined the German giants on an initial loan. Bayern possess the option to buy Dier for €4m (£3.4m) at the end of the campaign.

Eric Dier makes room for Radu Dragusin in squad

While that fee is small for someone with as much experience at the top level as Dier, it is a deal that still makes sense for Spurs. The England international had little chance of forcing his way into the team under Postecoglou, and he would also have become a free agent in the summer when his contract expired.

Following confirmation of his switch to the Allianz Arena, Dier said: “This move is a dream come true for me, because as a child you want to play for a club like Bayern one day. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and has an incredible history.

“I want to help the team with my versatility in defence. I’m really looking forward to [meeting] my new teammates and the fans at the Allianz Arena, which in my eyes is one of the best stadiums in the world.”

Dier will wear the number 15 shirt at Bayern. He leaves Spurs having made 364 appearances in all competitions, while also chipping in with 13 goals and 12 assists.

