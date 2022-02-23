Bayern Munich ace could cross divide with Tottenham ‘interested’ in free transfer coup

A Bayern Munich star could follow in Niklas Sule’s footsteps by leaving the Allianz Arena on a free transfer, and Tottenham are reportedly interested in snapping the 26-year-old up.

Sule had been a summer target for Chelsea and Newcastle after entering the last six months of his Bayern contract. However, the centre-back rejected such offers from the Premier League to link up with Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Dortmund.

He will join BVB for free once his contract in Bavaria expires on June 30.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus recently confirmed that Newcastle made a lucrative offer to land Sule. He also explained the defender’s decision to move to the Westfalenstadion instead.

“It’s not about the money. I don’t think Sule changes (clubs for) money. Otherwise, he would have gone to England,” Matthaus said.

“He had an offer from Newcastle United, where he would have earned twice as much.”

The Ballon d’Or winner added: “In recent years, Sule has often been attacked because of his weight. And no one (at Bayern) has protected him.

Niklas Sule could be followed out of Bayern

“During his long injury break, he sacrificed himself for the club. He won the Champions League and played great games.

“And I know that (being under-appreciated) is the reason why Sule said to his team of advisors, ‘we don’t need to talk to Bayern anymore. I want to go.’”

Bayern are struggling to tie down one of Sule’s team-mates, right winger Serge Gnabry. The Germany international has been in good form this campaign, registering 12 goals and nine assists in 31 outings.

His current deal runs until 2023, and reports now claim Tottenham could land Gnabry for free.

Hojbjerg asking price set by Spurs interesting a few Premier League clubs Tottenham have set a price of £25m for Hojbjerg this summer with Chelsea, Manchester United and Roma potentially interested

According to Sport Witness, who cite German outlet Bild, Antonio Conte’s side ‘show interest’ in the 26-year-old ahead of him potentially becoming a free agent next year.

Their transfer hopes are boosted by the fact Gnabry ‘likes London’, following his spell at Arsenal between 2013 and 2016.

Gnabry’s potential transfer to Spurs would see him cross the North London divide and play for both clubs, something few stars have done.

Tottenham players need to ‘suffer’, says Conte

Meanwhile, Conte admits he will have to make his players ‘suffer’ upon their next defeat, in order to install a ‘winning mentality’ at the club.

“You have to suffer. If you don’t suffer, it means that you don’t want to improve your winning mentality,” he said (via the Daily Express). “The situation has to be different when you win and when you lose.

“Otherwise if the atmosphere is always the same and it’s always joy and celebrations, I think it will be very difficult to install the right mentality, the winning mentality, in a team. I repeat – always in a balance.

“We lost two games against Wolverhampton and Southampton and then we won against City.

“The first step to change your mentality is after a loss … you have to understand that you lost a game. That is different and for sure the atmosphere has to be different.”

READ MORE: Man Utd ready scouting mission with £30m earmarked to sign Tottenham target