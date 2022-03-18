Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has revealed that the agents of Tottenham star Sergio Reguilon have offered the left-back to Barcelona this summer.

The Spain international joined Spurs from Real Madrid for £32million in the summer of 2020, with a buy-back option put in place. However, Reguilon has been an inconsistent performer for the club, despite Tottenham fans taking him to their hearts.

Having previously been labelled as ‘superb’ by club legend Graham Roberts, Reguilon has played 64 times for Tottenham so far.

He did lose his place to Ryan Sessegnon last month, but an injury to the Englishman has seen Reguilon return to Antonio Conte’s line-up.

However, Romero believes that the player could head back to his homeland this summer.

He told his Twitch stream last night that Reguilon’s agents have offered the defender’s services to the Catalan side.

Barca do still have Jordi Alba on their books, but the Spain star will soon turn 33. With that in mind, the LaLiga giants see Reguilon as a long-term option for the position.

Carragher backs Arsenal to beat Manchester United and Tottenham to top 4 Jamie Carragher backs Arsenal to make top for this year ahead of Man United and Tottenham

Reguilon’s representatives, Sports Invest UK, are owned by super-agent Kia Joorabchian. And the report adds that Barca are hopeful of securing a deal despite Real’s buy-back option causing a potential issue.

Reguilon still has to improve

Conte was asked about Reguilon’s form after his goalscoring performance in the 5-0 win over Everton.

He told Football London: “I was happy for Sergio Reguilon because after Covid he came in and scored. He’s another player who has a lot of space for improvement and my expectation that he improves his level.”

Reguilon also started the 3-2 loss at Manchester United and the midweek victory at Brighton.

He should retain his place against West Ham on Sunday, with Sessegnon potentially available again after the international break.

READ MORE: Antonio Conte sends message to moaning Mikel Arteta over Arsenal fixture concerns