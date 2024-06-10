Tottenham set date for first summer signing as Postecoglou eyes FOUR transformational deals

Ebere Eze and Hiroki Ito are among the targets at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for a busy summer and could reportedly sign four new players to transform Ange Postecoglou’s squad, including stars from the Premier League and German Bundesliga.

Postecoglou knows that his squad needs to be revamped this summer if Tottenham are to get back in the top four and eventually challenge for the Premier League title. The manager has already begun his overhaul by allowing Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga to go.

But that quartet could be followed out of the exit door by plenty of other players, with Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg just some examples.

It has been claimed that Tottenham might allow as many as 10 unwanted players to depart, which would leave plenty of space on the wage bill for new stars to join.

According to reporter Wayne Veysey, Spurs want to announce their first new arrival of the summer before Sunday June 30.

The report does not name which player Spurs are pushing to land first, although they have been linked with some quality operators lately.

Manchester United have joined Spurs in the chase for Crystal Palace attacker Ebere Eze, though four factors have given Postecoglou’s side the advantage.

The creative No 10, who can also play as a left winger, has been tipped to cost Spurs £68million. A move at that price would see him become Spurs’ new most expensive player of all time, beating the likes of Ndombele and Richarlison.

Tottenham transfers: Eze, Ito among top targets

The report states that Spurs are eager to bring in a new attacker, central midfielder, full-back and centre-half this summer. Eze is likely to be their marquee forward signing, while Japan international Hiroki Ito is being pursued to bolster the centre-back ranks.

Spurs have been backed to complete a double raid on Stuttgart for both Ito and his forward team-mate Chris Fuhrich, though the latter is more likely to join Bayern Munich.

Ito can be signed for £25.5m, which represents great value for a 25-year-old star who has just enjoyed a great season and helped Stuttgart finish second in the Bundesliga.

In terms of a new central midfielder to replace Hojbjerg, Postecoglou’s No 1 target is Conor Gallagher, who plays for fierce rivals Chelsea.

Gallagher is getting closer to leaving Chelsea as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract, though Aston Villa will provide Spurs with competition for the Englishman.

Postecoglou is also in the market for a new full-back, ideally one who can play on both sides of defence. A deal to re-sign academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters has been touted, but Spurs will need to pay a premium price as he has just won promotion with Southampton.

Alternatively, Spurs could sign a new left-sided centre-half who is also comfortable playing at left-back, which would provide competition and cover for Destiny Udogie.

Interestingly, the report states that Spurs’ former managing director Fabio Paratici is working as a club consultant to help Postecoglou land these new signings.

