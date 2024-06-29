The imminent departures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso have left Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou with some work to do to rebuild the midfield and they have identified their top target.

AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana is the man that Tottenham want to bring in but they will face competition for his signature with Juventus, Manchester United and others also intrigued by the France international.

Fofana is about to enter the final year of his contract and AS Monaco are resigned to not being able to get him to sign an extension on his current deal with opportunities to open up new horizons presenting themselves.

Reports coming out of Italy suggest that Tottenham are now the favourites to sign the 25-year-old this summer.

Fofana can play both in the middle of the pitch and as a defensive midfielder. Should Postecoglou sign this summer, his adaptability can give him additional options for setting up his engine room.

Postecoglou’s team allegedly “wants to get ahead of everyone” in the competition for his services. Tottenham ‘may pay €30m’, to lure the star to London according to reports.

With one year remaining on his contract, the midfield player’s future appears to be diverging from the Ligue 1 team this summer.

Several European teams, notably Tottenham and Serie A giants Juventus, have taken notice of Fofana’s performances during his 37 appearances in the previous season.

Midfield an area of great concern for Tottenham

Postecoglou will be looking to bolster his ranks ahead of next season and midfield is the area that might need the most work especially when it comes to the more defensive-minded players in the middle of the park.

Tottenham have progressed since the 2022–2023 season, and with Ange Postecoglou leading the team, their future appears promising.

To improve the general calibre and depth of the Tottenham team, however, there is still work to be done.

Fluminense star Andre Trindade is another similar player that Tottenham have reportedly been tracking for several months.

Trindade is rumoured to be close to agreeing a deal with Fulham but the Cottagers need to offload a player to make the deal happen and have so far seen those efforts frustrated.

“I would also add Fluminense’s Andre into the mix as well,” said transfer expert Ben Jacobs discussing Tottenham’s path forward.

“Fulham basically have a verbal agreement but if Joao Palhinha doesn’t leave, they won’t proceed.

“They nearly signed him in January, but Palhinha stayed.

“Now, flash forward to the summer, Fulham in the box seat still, but until Palhinha is done, the door’s open to other suitors as well.

“I know that Tottenham have been looking at that player, including at the Club World Cup, for several months.”

