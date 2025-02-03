Tottenham are set to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel on loan in one of the biggest shocks of deadline day, after the 19-year-old stunningly U-turned on his decision to snub Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy travelled to Munich last week to try and thrash out a deal for Tel, but the youngster decided against joining the north London club at the time.

Reports later suggested that Tel had decided to join Manchester United, before the Red Devils pulled out of negotiations after failing to agree terms with Bayern.

Arsenal are also big admirers of Tel, but in an incredible twist Tel is now set to join Tottenham on a loan deal that does not include an obligation or option to buy.

The deal was first announced by Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, before Fabrizio Romano provided more details on the agreement.

“BREAKING: Mathys Tel to Tottenham on loan, here we go! Straight loan and NO buy option clause,” Romano posted on X.

“Agreement reached between clubs as Bayern have accepted player’s decision and player on his way [to take his medical] with agent Gadiri Camara.” Romano also added in a later update that Tottenham will cover Tel’s FULL salary as part of the deal, reported to be around £80,000 per week.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Deadline day latest as Tottenham ignite shock Tel twist; Man City AGREE €60m signing

Deadline day drama: Tottenham get Tel, another centre-back still wanted

Tel’s future was always a story that was going to go down to the wire but it comes as a major shock to see him join Tottenham.

Man Utd’s move for the talented forward broke down as they wanted to sign him on loan, while Bayern were demanding a permanent sale or loan with an obligation to buy.

Bayern have since softened their position and Tottenham have acted fastest to agree a straight loan deal for Tel which will give Postecoglou a much-needed reinforcement in attack.

Spurs have been on the lookout for attacking additions over the past month and the benefit of signing Tel is that he can play as a winger on either flank or centre-forward.

The French youth international will therefore provide cover for Dominic Solanke, who is currently out with an injury, compete with Richarlison for a starting spot and cover for the likes of Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson on the wings.

Tottenham’s transfer window isn’t done yet, either, with Postecoglou’s side working on bringing in another new centre-back, after signing Kevin Danso from Lens.

The London club saw a £70million bid for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi rejected earlier today, so chairman Daniel Levy is clearly willing to splash the cash for a new defender.

Tottenham also remain interested in Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi. Spurs agreed a loan deal with the Blues but the player turned down the move. However, Postecoglou’s side haven’t fully given up on signing the Frenchman.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

IN FOCUS: Tel’s Bayern career in numbers