TT looks at seven top Tottenham teenagers who could make big names for themselves going forward

Tottenham are currently looking to accumulate some of the best young talent from across Europe but already have some real gems on board that are likely to save the club millions in the transfer market going forward.

Ange Postecoglou is a big believer in giving young talent a chance to shine and he’ll certainly have plenty of strong options to pick from if the current Spurs squad is anything to go by.

The north London club added Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall to their young talent pool this summer, but several other starlets are already showing out in pre-season as the club prepare for their tour of Japan and South Korea.

Tottenham will play reigning J1 League champions Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium on July 27 before competing in the Coupang Play Series 2024 where they will take on Team K League (July 31) and Bayern Munich (Aug 3).

A large squad has been named for the trip that includes many top young talents due to the absences of the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Giovani Lo Celso after their involvements at the Copa America and Euro 2024.

And TT has picked out seven teenagers who could make a real impact in north London in the future, with honourable mentions to those that just missed out on the list in Jamie Donley, Alfie Dorrington and George Abbott…

Luca Gunter

The future of the goalkeeping position in north London looks to be in pretty safe hands with Enfield-born Luca Gunter, who has been at the club since he joined from QPR at the age of just 12.

The young stopper, now 19, pulled off some impressive saves after coming on as a half-time substitute in the pre-season win at QPR last weekend and is in the squad for the pre-season tour to Asia.

Gunter captained Tottenham’s Under-18s to Premier League Cup glory last season and with Guglielmo Vicario still only 27, the future of the club’s goalkeeping position looks set for years to come.

Tyrese Hall

The 18-year-old talent has made a real impression at youth level over the last couple of seasons and has been described as the ‘future of Tottenham’s midfield’.

Hall can play as a No.6 or in the No.8 role and was called up to the first-team squad towards the end of last season after penning a new contract until 2029 just a couple of months ago.

The midfielder is another player to keep an eye on during the club’s Asia tour, having impressed as a substitute in the friendly win at Loftus Road over the weekend.

Alfie Devine

The supremely talented midfielder was signed by Spurs from Wigan in 2020 for £300,000 after the Latics went into administration.

Loan stints at Port Vale and Plymouth have certainly aided Devine’s development and has already made a big impression on Ange Postecoglou in pre-season.

Devine, who just falls into the teenage category at the time of writing as he turns 20 on August 1, started his career as a holding midfielder but has been developed into more of a creative force in north London.

Indeed, former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho described him as a player who “has an instinct to appear in finishing zones and to score goals”.

Unless he is loaned out again, expect Devine to be in or around the first-team squad all season – especially with Tottenham back in European competition.

Archie Gray

Yes, Tottenham have already forked out £30m to bring the former Leeds man to north London, but if the midfielder fulfills his full potential then he will likely end up doubling his value at the very least.

Gray’s ability to play in midfield or fill in at right-back will be hugely beneficial to Postecoglou and will put pressure on Yves Bissouma for a starting role as the defensive pivot in front of the back four.

The 18-year-old has even been used as a central defender in the opening two official pre-season games of the season, once again highlighting his adaptability and game smarts.

If Gray is handed a starting role early in the campaign then it would not be a massive surprise to also see him push for senior England recognition at some point in the season.

The defensive midfield position was a problem for the Three Lions at Euro 2024, with Declan Rice asked to play deeper when he featured as a No.8 for Arsenal for much of last season. To that end, Gray could end up being a natural fit for the role, even if it might be a bit too soon.

One thing is for sure though, Tottenham look like they have a real diamond in their midst.

Lucas Bergvall

Another player who arrived in the summer after a deal was signed off last January when Spurs beat out Barcelona for his signature.

Swedish teenager Bergvall has already been capped at senior level and is widely regarded as one of the hottest talents the country has ever produced.

The transfer fee of just £8.5million could prove to be an absolute steal for a player who made his Tottenham debut at Hearts recently and grabbed his first assist for the club in a 5-1 win.

He is on the tour of Asia despite picking up an unspecified injury in the 2-0 win at QPR on Saturday and should get a further chance to showcase his talents.

Mikey Moore

Plenty has already been written about the 16-year-old attacking sensation despite his tender years.

On May 14, Moore made his first team debut in a 2–0 home defeat against Manchester City, becoming the youngest Tottenham player to play in the Premier League at the age of 16 years and 277 days, surpassing Dane Scarlett’s record.

The winger was also included in the England squad for the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship earlier this summer, scoring a brace in the opening game of the tournament and also netting in the group fixtures against Portugal and Spain.

Moore was also on target in the pre-season win at Hearts and is another of the club’s top young talents who is with the current squad in Asia.

The main concern for Tottenham, however, is that the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United have been showing signs of interest in Moore.

The attacker has already signed a pro contract with the club until June 2026 and that will be officially announced when he turns 17 in early August.

Will Lankshear

Already dubbed the ‘next Harry Kane’, that will either be a help or a hinderance to the hugely talented 19-year-old, depending on his temperament.

Lankshear was at the Arsenal Academy before heading to Sheffield United and then back to north London in the summer of 2022.

Spurs paid the Blades £2m to snap up the forward after learning of interest from Brentford and he is currently under contract until 2025.

That contract status will almost certainly change though as Lankshear is already making a big impact in pre-season and is said to have been the most impressive of the younger talent currently training with the first-team squad this summer.

Lankshear, who has a sturdy 6ft 1in frame, scored 23 goals for Tottenham’s Under-21 team in the 2023/24 Premier League 2 season, including a brace in the 3–1 play-off final victory against Sunderland. His performances also saw him named as the league’s Player of the Season.

Expect the young forward to be in or around the first-team mix at the start of the new campaign, especially if Tottenham do not move for a new No.9 and opt to rotate skipper Son Heung-min and Richarlison in that position again.