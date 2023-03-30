‘Shame on you!’ Tottenham star slams journo for ‘telling lies’ that he contributed to Conte getting the sack

Tottenham forward Richarlison has shut down rumours over his alleged part in the sacking of Antonio Conte insisting he was not the “mutiny leader” behind the exit of his former manager.

Conte left Spurs on Sunday by mutual consent a week on from a fiery interview in which he criticised his own “selfish players” after a 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Richarlison, who was injured during the dramatic disappointing draw, was later accused by a journalist from Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports of giving an ultimatum to Tottenham alongside club team-mate Cristian Romero over Conte’s future.

However, the Brazil international has since hit back at those allegations, adding that he was thankful to play under Conte.

“Questioning and criticising me as a player for my performance is part of football and I got it,” Richarlison said on Twitter.

“However, telling lies about me, I don’t accept! I’ve always had a lot of respect for Conte and for all my coaches.”

This is despite Richalison struggling for consistent minutes under the Italian coach, starting just eight times in the Premier League since his £60m move from Everton.

Richarlison: ‘I wish Conte the best’

The Brazilian forward came under fire in recent weeks after declaring he was having a “s**t season” and didn’t “understand” why he had been left out of Conte’s starting XI.

However, Richarlison went on to praise Conte for the way he conducted himself as Spurs boss – describing him as a true professional.

“He helped me a lot in my move to Spurs and, whenever we had a problem (even if it was public) we solved it based on conversation and professionalism — and this he can confirm,” Richarlison added.

“I wasn’t a mutiny leader against him, it was quite the opposite. I’m sorry I didn’t deliver as much as he expected of me and I didn’t do enough for him to stay.

“When he left, I sent him a message thanking him for everything and wishing him the best cause that’s what he deserves!

“On the other hand, the journalist responsible for this awful lie did not even do the least which would be talking to my PR or listening to me. Bad professional and bad character! And shame on you, TyC Sports!”

Richarlison is set to miss Tottenham’s first match since the departure of Conte, what would have been his return to Everton on Monday, with a minor muscle injury.

He will no doubt be hoping for more minutes under Cristian Stellini, who is expected to remain in charge of Spurs until at least the end of the season.

