Shock Eric Dier decision taken by Bayern Munich despite major concerns over Tottenham star’s flaws

Eric Dier looks set to extend his stay at Bayern Munich

Tottenham defender Eric Dier is set for a permanent move to Bayern Munich despite the German champions reportedly having major concerns over his overall ability and lack of pace.

Dier is currently on loan at the Bundesliga giants but has now met the contractual obligations required to make it a permanent switch after featuring regularly since the switch.

That’s according to The Athletic, who state that the Bavarian side will register the England international as a free agent until 2025 once his Tottenham deal expires in June.

Dier was brought to the Bundesliga by Thomas Tuchel, but the Bayern head coach will leave the club himself at the end of the season.

News of Dier’s loan being made permanent comes just a week after reports in Germany claimed that Bayern were not prepared to follow up on a deal due to significant concerns over the centre-back’s ‘ability and lack of pace’.

Dier moved across to the Allianz Arena in the January transfer window to link up with former Spurs teammate and good friend Harry Kane.

The 30-year-old has made six appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side so far, although Bayern look set for major disappointment in the Bundesliga title race as they currently sit eight points behind runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

End of an era for Dier at Tottenham

Dier’s permanent switch to Germany will end his 10-year stint in north London and means he will already have played his final game in a Tottenham shirt.

The versatile centre-back made a total of 364 appearances for Spurs, having arrived from Sporting Lisbon back in 2014.

Dier, who has also been capped 49 times by England, is still waiting to land his first piece of major silverware after missing out in the fiansl of the Champions League and Carabao Cup during his time in north London.

That wait also looks to continue, unless Leverkusen blow their chance to win their first-ever Bundesliga title with Liverpool target Xabi Alonso at the helm.

Bayern are still alive in the Champions League though and face Lazio in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday night, trailing 1-0 from the first game in Rome.

Dier’s parent club are back in action this weekend when they will look to get their own Champions League qualification hopes back on track in a home Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

