Shock LaLiga pacesetters looking to lure standout Tottenham star in deal that would leave Postecoglou reeling

Tottenham reportedly have a fight on their hands to keep one of Ange Postecoglou’s most trusted stars, with high-flying Spanish side Girona eyeing a shock January raid on north London.

Spurs are expected to have a busy January, with Ange Postecoglou already admitting that he hopes any business will be done early in the window to help bolster his injury-hit squad.

However, there has also been plenty of talk over players who could be on their way as well, with Hugo Loris already saying his goodbyes.

Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are two others expected to move on, if the right offers come in, although Pedro Porro being allowed an exit would be a major shock.

Since joining Tottenham initially on loan from Sporting CP in January before a £39million permanent switch in the summer, Porro has gone on to become a huge fan favourite in north London.

He did have his struggles early in his Spurs career but under Postecoglou he has been nothing short of sensational so far.

Playing as an attacking right-back with licence to move into central midfield to create overloads, Porro has an impressive seven assists in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

Indeed, alongside fellow full-back Destiny Udogie, Porro has become a key part of Postecoglou’s fluid formation.

To that end, it seems unfathomable that Tottenham would entertain any sort of offer for a player who is one of the first names on their team sheet.

Girona keen on bringing Porro back to Spain

However, Tottenham News reports that they have been made aware that Girona are interested in an unexpected swoop the 24-year-old Spaniard.

Girona have been the surprise package in Spain this season, currently sitting second in LaLiga with Real Madrid on 45 points, behind only on goal difference. They are also currently seven points ahead of heavyweights Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The report adds that the Catalonian club are looking to build a squad which can compete with their bigger-named rivals and that Porro has been identified as a perfect addition.

Porro previously played for Girona before joining Manchester City in August 2019, although his career at the Etihad never quite took off.

Meanwhile, both Real and Barca are expected to rival Girona, if Tottenham drop any hint that they are willing to do business – which still appears incredibly unlikely.

Spurs are due back in action on Friday night when they host Premier League rivals Burnley in the FA Cup third round.

