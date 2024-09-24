Shock Tottenham exit in the works as Inter Milan plot stunning swap proposal

A shock new report suggests that Tottenham are considering an audacious swap deal that would see under-fire goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario head back to Italy and join Inter Milan.

The Serie A giants are looking for a long-term replacement for veteran stopper Yann Sommer, whose time as a regular starter in one of Europe’s top leagues is coming to a close, at the age of 36.

And it’s reported that the Nerazzurri are lining up Tottenham star Vicario as a prime target, having been impressed with his performances in England despite the consistent criticism he has faced when it comes to dealing with set-pieces.

What’s more, Inter Live reports that experienced France international defender Benjamin Pavard could head to north London as part of the deal.

Vicario is currently valued at around €35million (£29m, $39m), with Spurs having spent just £17.2m to secure the player’s signature from Empoli in the summer of 2023.

The report states that adding Pavard to any deal for Vicario would be a tempting proposition for Ange Postecoglou, given the 28-year-old’s ability to play multiple positions across the backline.

The Frenchman, who joined Inter last year, has struggled to fully establish himself in Serie A since joining Inter last summer, although he has started four of their five league outings this term.

The fact that Pavard can play right-back or centre-back, which is his more natural position, would certainly appeal to Postecoglou – although whether he’s prepared for that to happen and lose Vicario in the process remains to be seen.

Vicario still to fully convince at Tottenham

The 27-year-old Italy international kept only eight clean sheets in 40 appearances for Tottenham in his debut campaign, conceding 62 goals in the process.

The 2024/25 season has also seen him draw just one blank from the opening five Premier League outings, but a major flaw in his game continues to be highlighted.

Vicario does not command his area when it comes to set-pieces, especially corners, and that was clear for all to see again in the north London derby loss to Arsenal.

Although some fingers could also be pointed at poor defensive play, Vicario has a real reluctance to try and claim the ball in a packed area and that has cost Tottenham dearly in several games since his arrival.

He is also not overly comfortable in possession – a trait that’s essential in the modern game – although one area that cannot be questioned is his incredible shot-stopping ability.

Vicario currently has four years remaining on his Spurs contract and, at this stage, it’s hard to imagine that Postecoglou is ready to give up on him after just over a season as the club’s No.1 – no matter the prospect of getting Pavard in return.

Cafu raves over Emerson Royal as Spurs target Valencia ace

In other Tottenham news, Brazil legend Cafu has heaped praise on a player Spurs sold for what looks like a bargain £13million during the summer transfer window.

The north London outfit decided to offload right-back Emerson Royal to the San Siro during the final weeks of the window after it became clear that Djed Spence was staying put to provide backup for Pedro Porro.

And, despite his struggles in the Premier League, Cafu has been impressed by what he has seen from Royal at the San Siro so far.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly preparing to make a formal offer to sign highly-rated Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra when the transfer window reopens in January.

Reports from Spain claim that Valencia are holding out for a fee of around £29million (€35m, €39m) for the young midfielder, but that Spurs are pushing to land the player for a more reasonable price tag.

IN FOCUS – Pavard stats compared to Romero, Van de Ven

If there is any substance to the report from Italy, let’s take a look at how Pavard compared to Tottenham’s starting centre-backs in the league last season.