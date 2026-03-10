Tottenham Hotspur are ready to greenlight the surprise sale of full-back Djed Spence to Juventus this summer after TEAMtalk learned of the Italian side’s response to the struggling Premier League side’s asking price.

As the summer transfer window looms, sources have confirmed Juventus have listed Tottenham full-back Spence, sparking fresh speculation about the 25-year-old’s future in north London.

The Bianconeri view Spence, capped three times by England, as a prime target to bolster their right-back options.

Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini, who previously worked with the Englishman during his loan spell at Genoa in 2023/24, is understood to be keen on a reunion and is the man orchestrating this particular move.

Spence made 16 appearances in Serie A during that stint, impressing with his pace, physicality, and attacking contributions from defence.

The interest from Juventus, though, comes at a pivotal time for Spurs, who are navigating a challenging season that has seen their relegation concerns increase by the week.

Despite this, Spence has established himself as a key squad member under the current management, having played a significant role in past successes, including Europa League campaigns. He signed a new long-term contract in August 2025, tying him to the club until 2029 and strengthening Spurs’ negotiating position.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Spence could be first out in major Tottenham rebuild

Sources indicate Tottenham would demand around €32m (£27.7m, $37m) to part with the London-born defender, though it’s understood that a sale is not impossible as Spurs look to have a transformative summer and prepare for wholesale squad changes regardless of what division the club finds themselves in next season.

Indeed, their valuation of Spence reflects his recent form, versatility – he can operate on either flank – and the security of his extended deal.

And while no formal negotiations have begun, the fee is seen as achievable for Juventus if they prioritise reinforcing the full-back areas.

For Spence, a return to Italy could offer stability and a chance to build on his Genoa experience in a bigger club environment. Juventus, meanwhile, see him as an upgrade with his blend of speed, power, and offensive threat.

Tottenham are open to a sale should an offer meet their valuation, allowing them to generate funds amid squad planning. However, with Spence viewed as an important part of the team, any departure would depend on the right proposal.

As March progresses and Spurs chiefs begin to turn their focus towards the summer market, a separate report has picked out three ‘high-profile’ players the club plans to sell this summer, with Cristian Romero widely reported as being the first out of the door.

Tottenham latest: Double new manager blow; damaging Vicario claims

Another star who looks increasingly likely to depart this summer is Guiglielmo Vicario. And amid growing exit reports, a damaging report in Italy have claimed the goalkeeper has been left feeling ‘drained’ by the club’s struggles and has already made clear his wish to leave this summer and amid suggestions he has ‘not warmed’ to Igor Tudor.

With regards to Tudor, five pundits have united in warning Spurs their season is only heading one way if they stay loyal to the Croat, with calls growing for ENIC to sack him with immediate effect.

Should Spurs to part ways with Tudor in the coming weeks, they may miss out on one of their leading manager targets as he is keen on a move to Manchester United instead.

In addition, another top Spurs managerial target is also now in the crosshairs of Real Madrid amid reports he is now the chosen one for ambitious Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.