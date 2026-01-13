Shock Thomas Frank revelation sees Fabio Paratici quitting Tottenham with a bang

Fabio Paratici appears to be going out with a bang at Tottenham Hotspur, following reports that he never wanted Thomas Frank as the club’s manager when the Dane was announced over the summer.

The north London outfit turned to the former Brentford chief after parting company with Europa League-winning boss Ange Postecoglou at the end of last season.

After a bright start to life at Tottenham, in which Frank lost just one of his first 10 games in charge, one win in seven has heaped pressure on the 52-year-old. Indeed, Spurs have now dropped to 14th in the table, with fan unrest also growing.

Sporting director Paratici is set for a short-lived return to the club, with reports claiming that Saturday’s FA Cup loss to Aston Villa could have been the final game in his role.

The Italian is being lined up for a similar position at Fiorentina but now looks set to see out the final weeks of the winter transfer window, with Tottenham currently closing in on deals for Conor Gallagher and Brazilian left-back Souza.

Having been forced to resign in 2023 after he was given a 30-month ban by FIFA, Paratici returned to the Tottenham fold in October but now looks set for an exit again just three months later.

And with calls for Frank’s head growing louder, a report from The Athletic has revealed that Paratici never believed that Frank was the right man for Tottenham in the first place.

The report goes on to state that Paratici instead wanted to make an appointment of his own, even though he was not officially back at the club at the time Frank came in. There is no mention over who that might have been, though.

It is, however, known that Paratici is keen on former Juventus coach Igor Tudor to replace Frank as interim boss, should the Dane actually be shown the door.

Our sources, meanwhile, can reveal that Spurs have identified three exciting Frank replacements as the pressure intensifies on his job ahead of Saturday’s huge London derby clash with West Ham.

Indeed, there is a feeling that if Frank loses that, then he could well be gone.

