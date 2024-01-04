Shocking U-turn sees Tottenham transfer torched, with partial agreement bizarrely cast aside

The stunning claims from the agent of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin suggest a transfer to Tottenham will not take place despite reports he’s already agreed personal terms with the club.

Centre-half is the position taking priority at Spurs in this month’s winter window. Micky van de Ven is edging closer to a return from a hamstring injury, though Cristian Romero recently sustained a hamstring issue of his own.

Eric Dier is unfancied by Ange Postecoglou and will be allowed to leave if suitable offers are lodged. Dier is out of contract at season’s end, thus making the January window Tottenham’s final chance to cash in.

A new centre-back is therefore a must and Ange Postecoglou has gone on record to declare he wants the business done bright and early.

Tottenham targeted Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice. However, the expectation was that deal would not be a quick one to make.

As such, Spurs quickly turned their attention to Genoa’s Radu Dragusin. The 21-year-old has racked up 13 caps for Romania and according to Fabrizio Romano, wasted no time in agreeing personal terms with Tottenham.

Indeed, Romano reported on January 2 that Dragusin had “accepted all details of Tottenham contract proposal as personal terms have been agreed.”

Spurs and Genoa then reportedly opened discussions regarding the fee, with Tottenham opening the bidding at €23m. Genoa’s asking price is believed t0 be €30m.

But according to stunning new comments from Dragusin’s agent, the player has performed a U-turn on leaving Genoa mid-season.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea, said: “He does not think about money, but about prospects for growth and the team he can play for.

“We were contacted by Saudi Pro League clubs, but he did not even want to listen to their proposals. Personally, I have not been contacted by Napoli, Roma or AC Milan.

“In any case, Radu is not thinking about leaving Genoa mid-season, it would be like leaving some unfinished business for him.

“I have had contact with clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham and others, but at this moment he does not want to leave.”

More to agent’s comments than meets the eye?

The agent’s comments are highly surprising given Romano claimed Dragusin has agreed personal terms with Spurs. Indeed, why would he say yes to Tottenham if he did not intend to change clubs this month?

Two possibilities would appear to be in play, with the first a worrying one for Spurs.

It’s conceivable that Dragusin has simply experienced a change of heart and does not wish to leave Genoa this month.

The alternative is Dragusin’s agent is attempting to paint a positive picture of his client in the eyes of the Genoa fanbase.

Making it seem like Dragusin was sold against his wishes would bolster his standing in Genoa. It’d also safeguard his reputation in the event the deal fell through if Genoa and Spurs failed to reach an agreement on the fee.

For the time being at least, all eyes will be on how discussions between the two clubs fare. If talks regarding the fee continue it would suggest Dragusin IS open to joining Spurs.

