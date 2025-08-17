Savinho’s move to Tottenham has been finely poised this weekend – even though the player is fully on board with the move from Manchester City, with TEAMtalk revealing how much more the north London outfit will need to pay to secure his signature.

Spurs are having to consider how high they can realistically go as Man City wait for them to make a new offer that tempts them to sell.

Tottenham’s initial £60million approach fell beneath the level City are happy with selling him for – and he is not a player Pep Guardiola had been looking to move on this month.

There is an element of surprise that he is so open to the move, but City will not stand in his way if Spurs come forward with a satisfactory new offer.

As of Saturday night, a deal for Savinho was still considered possible, but it is understood that Tottenham had been told they need to raise the offer by at least £5m.

Tottenham are pursuing the transfer at the same time as they attempt to close out a deal with Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze – with talks over a remaining gap in valuation still being discussed late on Saturday night with Crystal Palace and agents.

Savinho has complications too because Tottenham simply will not cave in to demands in terms of the level and structure of fee that City would like to push them to.

Encouragement from the player to push for the move has given them hope it can still be completed and they are willing to make a bigger offer shortly.

But sources say there is a limit as to how high they will go, with insistence that Tottenham will turn to another option if this collapses.

It remains the case that they will definitely make attacking signings, and Eze and Savinho are the top candidates until they become impossible.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Who are Tottenham’s other attacking targets?

As Spurs continue to flirt with deals for Savinho and Eze, they also continue to be linked with other attacking midfield targets ahead of the summer transfer window closing on September 1.

There have been reports that Tottenham are ready to meet Liverpool’s demands of £40million (€46m, $54m) for Harvey Elliott, who himself is said to be enthusiastic about playing for the north London club after speaking to Thomas Frank.

Spurs are not the only club in the mix for Elliott, though, with Crystal Palace also pushing for a move for the player, who is viewed as a direct replacement for Eze.

German outfit RB Leipzig are also admirers of Elliott, who has struggled for regular game time under Arne Slot at Anfield, given Liverpool’s plethora of midfield options.

Meanwhile, a more fanciful report from The Mail claims that Tottenham are now showing interest in Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

That interest stems from Villa’s continued PSR concerns that have already forced them to offload Jacob Ramsey to Premier League rivals Newcastle.

However, it’s stated that Villa are adamant they do not have to sell any of their star men, with Morgan Rogers and John McGinn among those currently deemed off limits.

Latest Tottenham news: Hijack of Liverpool target ON / Bargain exit on cards

🔵 Tottenham hijack ON as Liverpool ‘won’t’ pay £5m extra for ‘perfect’ star

🔵 Tottenham told to step aside and let Leeds sign £400,000-a-week star – ‘better move’

🔵 Tottenham will ‘accept’ modest bid for ‘problem’ player after approach made

Savinho vs Son last season