Tottenham are in a poor run of form and serious pressure is mounting on manager Ange Postecoglou after his side lost 3-2 to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Spurs have dropped to 15th in the Premier League table and are only eight points outside the relegation zone, which is far below the expectations of chairman Daniel Levy.

TEAMtalk understands that Postecoglou retains the backing of Levy, who is planning to help the manager with some new additions in this month’s transfer window. However, so far, they have only brought in one new player – goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

More defeats in Tottenham‘s upcoming games would see even more pressure piled on Levy to sack Postecoglou and bring in a new manager.

Despite the challenges Postecoglou has faced in terms of injuries to many key players and a lack of reinforcements so far, it will be the Australian coach who is held accountable for the poor results and he will be the one to leave the club if poor results persist, rather than Levy, even if many Tottenham fans have aimed criticism at the chairman.

Spurs fans were heard chanting ‘we want Levy out’ at Goodison on Sunday but the 62-year-old is unlikely to be going anywhere any time soon.

Tottenham are always doing their due diligence in case they need to make a managerial change and have interest in three coaches should they make that move in the next couple of weeks.

Tottenham shortlist three manager targets – sources

As previously reported, we understand that Edin Terzic is one coach on Tottenham’s radar and the fact that he is currently out-of-contract and available is very attractive to the club.

The 42-year-old left Dortmund last summer after guiding them to the Champions League final in 2023/24, and now he’s ready for a new challenge.

Dortmund fans loved Terzic during his time with the Bundesliga giants. The club were hopeful that he would stay for many years but decided to leave after failing to agree on a contract extension.

TEAMtalk understands that Terzic would be very interested in joining a Premier League club for his next job.

Sources state that Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is ‘liked a lot’ by Tottenham and he would be considered should Spurs choose to sack Postecoglou.

Iraola, 42, is regarded as one of the best coaches in the Premier League. Bournemouth have turned into a force since his arrival at the club and now they’re pushing for European football next season. Iraola has often been touted as the man to replace Pep Guardiola when he leaves Manchester City and has strong interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides.

However, luring Iraola away from Bournemouth would be very difficult mid-season and sources state he is fully focused on helping the Cherries finish as high as possible this term.

TEAMtalk understands that Brentford boss Thomas Frank would also be a top managerial target for Tottenham should they sack Postecoglou.

Spurs looked at Frank before they hired Postecoglou and is highly regarded by club chiefs. Sources suggest that Frank may leave Brentford at the end of the season and he will be a big target for a number of top sides should they change manager.

Kieran McKenna linked with Tottenham

Recent reports have suggested that Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is also on Tottenham’s radar.

The former Manchester United man has done an incredible job with the Tractor Boys, taking them from League One to the Premier League since joining the club in 2021.

We understand that McKenna will likely in the discussion for Tottenham should they sack Postecoglou but as with Iraola, it’ll be very difficult to get him mid-season.

The 38-year-old is fully focused on Ipswich as he attempts to guide them away from the relegation zone this term. Ipswich are currently third-bottom, but only behind Wolves on goal difference as things stand.

