Tottenham could sign another striker after Dominic Solanke, with a potential move for Lille star Jonathan David on the cards, according to reports.

Spurs will hope to break back into the top four this season and having a prolific centre-forward like Solanke could make all the difference for the London side.

The former Liverpool man bagged an impressive 19 goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season and he could be the Harry Kane replacement supporters have been crying out for.

But reports suggest that Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in more competition for Solanke before the transfer window slams shut.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with David for several months and he is ready to leave Lille to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

The Canadian international has less than a year remaining on his contract and isn’t expected to sign an extension, meaning Lille could cash in on him in the next couple of weeks.

A number of clubs are interested in the forward but Spurs’ long-standing interest in him gives them an advantage in the race.

Tottenham keen on exit-linked Ligue 1 forward

According to Ouste-France, Tottenham are one of the clubs in the race to sign David this summer.

The North Londoners are said to be ‘very interested’ in signing the 24-year-old, but they are ‘running out of time’ and will have to ‘work harder’ to get a deal done.

Lille president Olivier Letang refused to rule out that David could leave in the coming weeks in a recent interview, but there is a chance he could stay too.

“I’m not going to make promises today that I can’t keep, but it’s true that the further we go, the more likely it is that we’ll keep him with us,” he told RMC Sport.

“I said last week that he could leave if, and only if, we were able to replace him.

“The closer we get to the end of the window, the more complicated it is to find a top-quality striker like Jonathan.

“We have the capacity to keep him, because we’re not under pressure from a financial point of view. We’re very happy to have him. He’s very happy to be with us, very happy to be at the club, very happy with what he’s experiencing. I’d say anything is possible.”

David notched 26 goals and nine assists in 47 appearances last season and could prove to be a valuable addition for Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs do launch a concrete offer for David in the coming weeks. Reports suggest he is valued at around £25m.

