‘Significant offers’ looming for Tottenham star urged to seal ‘great’ move

A Tottenham star whose decline has been a “mystery” could seal a “great” move in January after a report indicated serious bids are on the horizon.

Just a few short years ago, Dele Alli appeared to have the footballing world at his feet. However, since bagging 18 league goals in the 2016/17 season, Alli’s career has gone into reverse.

Indeed, none of the three managers to take the reins since Mauricio Pochettino departed have been able to bring the best out of the 25-year-old.

Under current boss Antonio Conte, Alli has featured just three times across all competitions. And despite impressing in Spurs’ intense 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday, speculation has begun to swirl an exit exit could be on the cards.

Newcastle have drawn the most frequent links. Their chances of beating the drop could rely heavily on the business they conduct in the January window.

West Ham too have been mentioned, along with a move abroad to Germany, per Football Insider. But according to the outlet, a move within the Premier League appears most likely.

They cite a ‘recruitment source’ that revealed multiple Premier League clubs are ‘preparing significant offers’ for Alli.

Now, veteran manager Alex McLeish has urged Alli to seal a move away that would be “great” for his career. In doing so, McLeish revealed his disbelief at Alli’s freefalling career after showing so much early promise.

Alli finding his way out of Tottenham Spurs are willing to listen to offers for the English midfielder in January.

“I saw him as a young guy making his full debut for England and scoring,” McLeish told Football Insider.

“He scored the most amazing goal and I thought: ‘This kid, making all these runs from midfield.’

“What the hell happened?” – McLeish

“Then, all of a sudden, you’re thinking: ‘What the hell happened? How can he possibly lose that talent and those skills he had?’

“That’s a mystery in itself. Over my years of experience in football, I’ve seen a lot of young guys come through. They have a spectacular one or two seasons and then they plateau.

“They can’t maintain the competition they had carried in the couple of years before. It’ll be great for Dele Alli to leave, I think. He has to try resurrect his career.”

Tottenham offer huge salary to lure free agent

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly made a significant contract offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who wants out of the San Siro.

The Ivory Coast star’s contract runs out at the end of the season, alerting the likes of Spurs, Manchester United and PSG to the possibility of signing the highly-rated midfielder on a free transfer next summer.

And now Sportitalia TV reporter Rudy Galetti has shared some potentially exciting news for Tottenham fans.

He claims that the north London club have tabled a salary offer of around €10million (£8.4m) per season.

That would make Kessie one of Tottenham’s highest-paid players, besting even Son Heung-Min’s current salary.

Furthermore, a report in the Daily Express claims that Kessie has turned down Milan’s latest contract offer and officially wants out.

The 24-year-old would bring a different dimension to a one-paced Tottenham midfield that lacks creativity.

READ MORE: Conte contacts veteran star to beef up Tottenham ranks and fulfil dream