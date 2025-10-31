TEAMtalk have been given a major update on Tottenham Hotspur’s chase for an elite No.9 in the January transfer window, and while a spanner may have been thrown in the works, a ‘bargain’ move is still very much alive.

It’s no secret that Thomas Frank is exploring a move for potentially two new attacking options in the new year, with a left-winger and a central striker both positions that the Spurs boss is looking to strengthen.

Only four of Tottenham‘s 25 goals in all competitions so far this season have been scored by a genuine striker, with centre-back Micky van de Ven the club’s current top scorer with five.

Richarlison has netted three times, while Mathys Tel has scored once. Loan signing Randal Kolo Muani has yet to find the back of the net but has spent time on the sidelines, as has Dominic Solanke, whose injury issues continue to blight his time in north London.

With all that in mind, Spurs are being heavily linked with several strikers, with Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic very much a name on their radar.

A move for the Serbian, who has also been linked with Chelsea, makes plenty of sense, given his incredibly affordable price tag and the fact that Fabio Paratici is now back on board as the club’s sporting director.

The 53-year-old Italian has brokered some impressive deals for Tottenham from Serie A and could add Vlahovic to that list, although a change of managers in Turin has potentially muddied the water a little.

The Italian outfit recently replaced Igor Tudor with former Napoli and Italy boss Luciano Spalletti as they currently sit seventh in the Serie A table after nine games of the new season.

Vlahovic signing perfect for Tottenham

Vlahovic has made only five starts this term, but has still managed to notch seven goals and remains a potent striker at European level – one who would arguably be an upgrade on what Frank already has at his disposal.

Diving into the latest surrounding Vlahovic’s future following the turn of events at Juventus, TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has given us an update on the player’s situation.

Jones said: “The fact Vlahovic suddenly has a new coach is interesting because it is a moment that could potentially lead to a change in his situation at Juve.

“However, the major issue still surrounds the terms of his deal rather than whether the coach likes him, so I do think the same problem will exist. A few clubs in England will be keeping an eye on this but no one has been particularly close to making an offer soon.

“There is a chance he is still available in January because Juventus can’t handle the prospect of him leaving for free in the summer. So, either way, something significant has to happen.

“If he leaves in January I think someone will be picking up a bargain. The current expectation is that Juve would be looking for €20million [£17.6m], I’m told.”

