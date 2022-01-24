Tottenham shortlist Serie A star with one start this season as Ndombele replacement

Sofyan Amrabat is one of the players Tottenham Hotspur have on their shortlist to replace Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports.

Ndombele is at serious risk of ending his Tottenham career before the January transfer window closes. He has not played for them since being booed off the pitch in an FA Cup win over Morecambe on January 9th.

He has since been training separately while rumours about his future have been whirling around. PSG have been in talks to take him on loan, for example, while there have also been links with the likes of Roma.

Wherever Ndombele ends up, Tottenham will be trying to replace him with someone more reliable. The Frenchman has struggled to justify his club-record price tag, so whoever takes his place in the squad will have higher expectations.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Matteo Moretto, one man on Tottenham’s radar is Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco international entered Italian football with a loan spell at Hellas Verona in 2019-20, before Fiorentina signed him permanently from Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Amrabat appeared 33 times between league and cup in his first season in Florence. This term, he has made 12 appearances, but only has one Serie A start under his belt.

At the age of 25, he may be hoping for more gametime. And Spurs’ Italian decision makers, Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici, will be aware of what the player can do with the right platform.

Second source confirms Sofyan Amrabat rumours

Fabrizio Romano also confirms that Tottenham have put Amrabat on their shortlist. He expects them to make a decision by the end of the week, so as to ensure they end the January transfer window with one more midfielder among the ranks.

In that position currently, they have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso, in addition to Ndombele.

The latter three have all been linked with exits – most recently Lo Celso – further adding to Spurs’ need for reinforcements.

If Amrabat is the man they want to add, they will have to buy him out of a Fiorentina contract that lasts until 2024.

He is currently away at the African Cup of Nations, preparing for a Round of 16 tie against Malawi on Tuesday. His national side have already given him as many starts at this month’s AFCON as Fiorentina have all season.

Tottenham to end January with a flourish

Spurs are yet to make any signings since Antonio Conte took charge, which seems unusual. The former Inter boss usually wants significant backing when it comes to recruitment.

Conte will be keen to add to the Tottenham squad he inherited partway through the season, as Football Insider have reiterated.

While reporting on Spurs’ talks to sign striker Mohamed-Ali Cho from Angers, they remind that a deal for Adama Traore of Wolves is in the pipeline.

Conte is likely to use Traore as a wing-back. On the right flank, Spurs have been let down by Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty. Therefore, Traore could give them more quality if he adjusts his role from the one he plays in for Wolves.

Reports have revealed on Monday that Tottenham are still in talks to take Traore. They are hoping to make decisive progress by the end of the day.

Now, the deal is down to the final details and Traore could become the first signing of the Conte era. Tottenham do not have much time to follow him up with other arrivals. But they will be working busily to do what they can before February arrives.

Football Insider also claim they are considering moves for a centre-back and potentially a number 10.

