Tottenham Hotspur skipper Heung-min Son has broken his silence on his future in north London amid growing interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

The South Korean club legend saw the extra year option on his contract extended back in February, meaning he will be available to walk away on a free transfer at the end of the 2025/26 season.

And Son is one of a number of Premier League attacking players who have been approached by Saudi champions Al Hilal, including the likes of Liverpool duo Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

While they initially wanted a new high-profile signing on board for the Club World Cup, that deadline has now passed – although there remains a chance Son could still depart when the summer window re-opens.

The 32-year-old is known to be hugely disappointed at the club’s decision to axe trophy-winning boss Ange Postecoglou, prompting him to consider his future as a result.

And now, speaking on international duty, the Tottenham forward admitted that he now faces an uncertain future.

After his side’s 4-0 win over Kuwait, Son said: “I still have one more year left on the contract. Rather than saying anything at this moment, I think we should all wait and see what happens. But no matter where I end up, I will always do the best I can. It will never change.”

Meanwhile, Son also acknowledged his struggles to find his best form this past season, although victory in Europe helped gloss over a number of issues Spurs faced domestically.

He added: “I know people may say I had a disappointing year, but personally, this was a special season because you play football to win, and only winners are remembered.

“I wasn’t in my best form for most of the season, but hopefully, I will be in better condition going into the new season.”

New wingers on Tottenham’s radar

While the doubts continue over Son’s future, the fact that the club continue to be linked with wide players only adds fuel to the fire that he could leave after a decade in north London.

With a deal to announce Thomas Frank as Postecoglou’s successor close, links to Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo continue at pace – although Tottenham are facing a battle with Manchester United for the explosive Bees winger.

Meanwhile, a fresh report from Sky Sports states that Daniel Levy has already been laying the groundwork for a swoop for talented Bournemouth wide man Antoine Semenyo.

Indeed, the report claims that Levy and Spurs technical director Johan Lange favour a move for the Cherries star over Mbeumo, despite Frank wanting to bring the Brentford man across the capital with him.

Adding former sporting director Fabio Paratici back into the mix when he returns will also make for interesting viewing, in terms of which way Tottenham turn for their forward targets.

One thing is for sure though, if Son does leave it will be a sad day for the club after 454 appearances, 173 goals and a Europa League.

