The chances of Son Heung-min accepting the chance to join MLS outfit LAFC have been revealed by two sources, with a key commercial factor impacting the timeline of the Tottenham Hotspur captain’s potential exit.

Son’s future is in doubt after he entered the final year of his Spurs contract, which he extended back in January. After lifting the Europa League trophy at the end of last season, the South Korea forward could go out on a high note. Recently, a move to the USA has been touted.

Specifically, LAFC are the club in the hunt for Son. A move there would reunite him with former Tottenham colleague Hugo Lloris, but it’s another Frenchman who’s the reason behind LAFC’s interest.

Indeed, the departure of striker Olivier Giroud to Lille has left a vacancy in the LAFC attack, which Son could fill.

According to The Sun and the Daily Mirror, though, Son is unlikely to make the move this summer – and might not go anywhere for at least a month.

While a move to the USA does appeal to Son, he wants to wait for the right opportunity. He also has interest from the Saudi Pro League and the Turkish Super Lig.

And Spurs are inclined to wait before letting him go, too. After all, they visit his native South Korea for a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United on August 3. It would be almost nonsensical from a commercial viewpoint to take away the chance for the local audience to watch their compatriot in action for Spurs.

That doesn’t mean Son will definitely still be a Spurs player by the time the transfer window closes. Still, they would have to be tempted by a significant – if not earth-shattering – sum of money.

Son Heung-min future: Frank talks await

A move to MLS could be reconsidered in January or at the end of his contract next summer, it’s been claimed, but before then, Son will need to speak with his new head coach.

Tottenham have replaced Ange Postecoglou – the head coach who ended their 17-year trophy wait – with Thomas Frank.

As The Sun has written, Son will hold ‘face-to-face talks’ with Frank, with whom pre-season preparations are now underway.

The future of Son, who is about to turn 33 years old, could well be a topic they dive into as a priority.

Besides, there is other movement ongoing in the Spurs attack. Mathys Tel’s loan from Bayern Munich has been made permanent, while work continues on the potential capture of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

Tottenham transfer latest as attack evolves

Regarding Kudus, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Spurs are set to make a second bid for the Ghana international.

Their first proposal of £50m was rejected by West Ham, and Chelsea have since joined the race for the former Ajax attacker.

According to Romano, though, Kudus wants to go to Spurs and he already has an agreement with them over personal terms.

Frank’s attack could continue to evolve with a striker also in the club’s crosshairs.

Reports have claimed they have made a move for a Premier League striker and gained an instant response.

Should Spurs keep Son?