Son Heung-min future: Tottenham captain issues major update on contract talks as he states immediate aims

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has revealed that he is yet to hold talks with Spurs over a new contract, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The South Korean international is undoubtedly one of the most important players in Tottenham’s squad and arguably, one of the best in the Premier League.

Son, who is now Spurs’ captain, was asked about his contract situation in a press conference ahead of Tottenham’s Europa Conference League opener against Qarabag FK on Wednesday night.

While Son’s contract does expire next summer, Tottenham have the option to extend it by another year, which they are reportedly planning to do.

“We haven’t talked about anything yet,” Son said. “”It is very clear from me. I am very focused on this season. At this age, every second is like a goal, especially this season, we are in a lot of competitions, it feels like I am taking even more care about this.

“As I say, I am fully focused on this year and just want to win something that everybody at the club – the players, all around – deserves. That’s what I’m working for.

“In the future you never know what will happen, but I will give everything for this club because it’s been almost 10 years and I give everything. I still have a contract with the club which is the very important thing and I just want to give everything until my contract [expires].”

Son Heung-min targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs

Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. Despite coming close on a number of occassions, he is yet to win any silverware with the North London club.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have got off to a relatively poor start in the Premier League, with just seven points from five matches so far, leaving them 10th. The Europa Conference League is a great opportunity for Tottenham to win a trophy, though.

Son’s future has been speculated for some time. Previous reports suggest that the South Korean has been identified as a target by clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Even if he is tied down until 2026 by Tottenham, as expected, Saudi sides may well try and lure him away from Spurs next summer.

Son, who is now 32, has joined the players who have spoken out against the volume of games elite-level stars are expected to play, like Manchester City’s Rodri and Liverpool’s Alisson.

“A lot of players came out and said the right things and I think it was very important. There are definitely a lot of games. As a football fan, you want to see quality of games, not as many games as possible. You don’t want to see players struggling with injuries.

“There are a lot of games, a lot of travelling. We have to look after ourselves, which is sometimes very hard. Sometimes, mentally and physically you are not ready and then you go onto the pitch, the risk of injury is massive.

“We are not robots so I think we have to look after that, reduce the [number of] games definitely and playing a better quality of games should be the aim.”

Meanwhile, a shock report has suggested that Tottenham are considering an audacious swap deal that would see under-fire goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario head back to Italy and join Inter Milan.

The Serie A giants are looking for a long-term replacement for veteran stopper Yann Sommer, whose time as a regular starter in one of Europe’s top leagues is coming to a close, at the age of 36.

Inter have reportedly identified Vicario as a target and France international defender Benjamin Pavard could head to Spurs as part of the deal.

Tottenham are also poised to battle the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle for Southampton attacking talent Tyler Dibling, per reports.

Spurs are scouting the Southampton winger ahead of a potential transfer after he was promoted to the Saints’ first team over the summer.

Dibling scored in Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town last weekend and is widely regarded to be a top talent with high potential.

TIMELINE: Son Heung-min at Tottenham

August 2015 – Son signs for Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m, eclipsing the record of the most expensive Asian player of all time.

September 2015 – Scores his first two goals for Tottenham in a Europa League match.

September 2016 – Equals his Premier League goal tally from the season before in 25 fewer appearances.

October 2016 – Becomes the first Asian player to win the Premier League Player of the Month award.

March 2017 – Scores his first Tottenham hat-trick in an FA Cup win.

May 2017 – Becomes the only player that season to win the Premier League Player of the Month accolade twice.

November 2017 – Becomes the highest-scoring Asian player in Premier League history.

January 2018 – Matches a club record that had lasted 14 years of scoring in five consecutive home games for Spurs.

June 2018 – Receives the first of four Tottenham goal of the season awards.

July 2018 – Earns a long-term contract extension with Tottenham.

October 2018 – Reaches the landmark of 150 appearances for Tottenham and celebrates by scoring a brace, and soon after scores his 50th goal for the club.

April 2019 – Scores the first competitive goal at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

May 2019 – Named as Tottenham’s player of the season for the first time.

November 2019 – Scores the first goal of the Jose Mourinho era at Tottenham.

February 2020 – Hits the landmark of 50 Premier League goals.

July 2020 – Picks up the Tottenham player of the season award for the second year in a row.

September 2020 – Scores four goals in a single game for Spurs, all assisted by Harry Kane.

November 2020 – Named the Premier League Player of the Month for the third time in his career.

December 2020 – Wins the Puskas Award for a goal he scored 12 months earlier.

January 2021 – Reaches the milestone of scoring 100 goals for Tottenham.

July 2021 – Extends his Tottenham contract until 2025.

November 2021 – Scores Tottenham’s first goal under Antonio Conte, the third permanent manager in a row for which this was the case.

April 2022 – Enters the top 10 of Tottenham’s all-time scorers after firing in a hat-trick.

May 2022 – Finishes the season as the joint-top scorer in the Premier League along with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, and is named as Tottenham’s player of the season.

April 2023 – Becomes a member of the Premier League’s 100 Club.

August 2023 – Chosen as the new Tottenham captain by Ange Postecoglou.

September 2023 – Scores a North London Derby brace to bring up 150 goals in Tottenham colours, and eventually earns the Premier League Player of the Month award.

December 2023 – Becomes Tottenham’s top assist provider in the Premier League era.

May 2024 – Finishes his first season as Tottenham captain as their top scorer, for the first time when considering all competitions.

