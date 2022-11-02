Son Heung-min injury: Tottenham confirm nightmare news as South Korea striker sees World Cup dream dissipate

Son Heung-min’s World Cup dream could be in tatters after Tottenham confirmed he needs surgery on a fractured eye socket.

The South Korean suffered the injury during Spurs’ 2-1 Champions League win over Marseille on Wednesday and he will undergo surgery to stabilise the fracture.

The north London club did not put a timeframe on his return. But with South Korea playing Uruguay in the World Cup on November 24, the 30-year-old’s participation is now in severe doubt.

A Spurs statement read: “We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye

“The South Korea international suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League victory at Olympique Marseille.

“Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course.”

Son suffered the injury when he collided with Chancel Mbemba in the 40th minute of the Group D decider and after lengthy treatment on the field, he left the pitch looking very wobbly, sparking concussion fears.

Pictures emerging from the dressing room after Spurs’ last-gasp win showed Son smiling. However, he had heavy swelling on his left eye and he underwent a series of tests on Wednesday.

Son faces unlikely World Cup fitness race

They confirmed the bad news and Son now faces a battle to be fit for the Qatar tournament.

He is almost certain to miss Tottenham’s three games before the break – Premier League clashes with Liverpool and Leeds and the Carabao Cup trip to Nottingham Forest.

The news will be met with despair in South Korea as Son is their captain and a national hero. And his race to make Qatar will no doubt spark a media frenzy.

South Korea begin their campaign against Uruguay on November 24. They then face Ghana four days later and Portugal on December 2.

Countries must name their final squad by November 13.

