Son Heung-min has reportedly held talks over a summer transfer exit, as Tottenham’s eye-opening asking price for the club legend comes to light.

The South Korean international joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for around £22 million (€25.7m, $29.5m) and since then, he has become a club legend.

The 32-year-old, who helped guide Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years when they won this season’s Europa League, has scored 173 goals and added 101 assists in 454 appearances for the north London outfit.

But speculation is mounting that the forward could be heading to pastures new this summer, despite the club exercising an option to extend his stay until 2026.

Reports suggest Tottenham will not stand in Son’s way if he wants to move on for next season, amid links with Saudi Pro League teams.

And reports in Turkey claim that Son has met with former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho about moving to Fenerbahce. The ex-Hamburg player is said to be valued at €30 million (£25.6m, $34.5m) despite having just one year left on his contract and is ‘open’ to the switch.

Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu tweeted: “Jose Mourinho met with Heung-Min Son. The Korean star’s relations with Mourinho are at a very advanced level, and he is open to coming to Fenerbahçe.

“A transfer fee of 30 million euros is requested due to agreements in the Far East. If the transfer issue is resolved, the talks will progress.”

Son giving little away over his Tottenham future

In the past year or so, it seems Son’s boundless energy and athleticism have began to wane. While he still made 46 appearances this season, more and more niggles have come his way.

A haul of 11 goals and 12 assists is nothing to be sniffed at, but it does seem as if Son’s time in north London may be drawing to a close. And when asked about his future, he kept his cards close to his chest.

Following his country’s 4-0 win over Kuwait last week, he said: “I still have one more year left on the contract. Rather than saying anything at this moment, I think we should all wait and see what happens. But no matter where I end up, I will always do the best I can. It will never change.”

Incidentally, Son played 70 times for Tottenham under Mourinho, who managed at the club between 2019-2021.

The South Korean scored 29 goals and added 25 assists, with the first of his four Premier League hat-tricks coming under the Portuguese. If Son does leave, his place in Spurs’ history is very secure.

