Tottenham captain Son Heung-min could follow axed manager Ange Postecoglou out the exit door, with reports suggesting he could quit the London club this summer.

The South Korean international’s contract with Spurs expires in 2026, and speculation is growing that he may have played his last game for the side.

Postecoglou’s sacking has been met with anger from some Tottenham supporters, who believe that the Aussie coach should’ve been given more time after leading his team to Europa League glory, despite finishing in 17th in the Premier League.

One thing that never happened during his time with Spurs was Postecoglou losing the dressing room, as had been evidenced by all the support he has received since his dismissal.

Indeed, as TEAMtalk have reported, the likes of Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Micky van de Ven have all taken the sacking particularly badly.

Spurs skipper Son also has great appreciation for Postecoglou, writing on Instagram after his dismissal: “Gaffer. You’ve changed the trajectory of this club.

“You believed in yourself, and us, since day one and never wavered for a second. Even when others did.

“You knew what we were capable of all along. You did it your way. And your way brought this club the best night it’s had in decades. We will have those memories for life.

“You trusted me with the captaincy. One of the highest honours of my career. It’s been an incredible privilege to learn from your leadership up close. I am a better player and a better person because of you.

“Ange Postecoglou, you are a Tottenham Hotspur legend forever. Thank you, mate.”

Son Heung-min could leave Tottenham – report

According to The Telegraph, Son has given some of his Tottenham teammates and staff the impression that he might leave the club this summer, amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old is still an important player and leader at Spurs, but at the age of 32, is past his best. His contract situation also adds to the uncertainty.

And now, former Spurs scout Bryan King has told Tottenham News that Son could leave Spurs, and the club could collect a similar fee to the £100m one they accepted for former striker Harry Kane.

“Son will get a big-money contract if he moves to Saudi Arabia,” King said.

“Everyone else who has gone there has received a big-money offer, so why would a player of Son’s stature not receive that same kind of offer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Tottenham receive a similar fee for Son as they did for Harry Kane. Son has been at Tottenham for 10 years, and he’s been a marvellous servant to the club. He has one year left on his contract, and Tottenham could cash in, as could the player.

“If Son does head to Saudi Arabia, he won’t have to worry for the rest of his life, nor will his family. However, Tottenham will need to find a replacement for a player of that quality.”

