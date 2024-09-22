Tottenham skipper Son Heung-min has been told by one pundit that ‘proper’ Spurs fans want him gone and that Ange Postecoglou needs a new left-winger.

Postecoglou’s men got back to winning ways on Saturday as they came from a very early goal down to beat Brentford 3-1 with Son, ironically, bagging two assists in the game.

The South Korean set up strikes for Brennan Johnson and James Maddison to ease the pressure that was starting to build a little on Postecoglou after a poor start to this season bookended a disappointing finish last term.

But despite Son getting his name on the stats sheet twice, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks the 32-year-old forward is now a spent force and feels fans are also in agreement.

Speaking to a Spurs fan on talkSPORT after the game, O’Hara said: “How do you feel about Sonny? I feel like I am over the hill with him now. I just think the fans and everyone is finished with him. The proper fans. He’s not doing it.

“The quality in the final third (has gone). He is 32, is he going to go past people? Listen, he has been a great player and an unbelievable player. A Tottenham great.

“But I just feel like when I am watching him now, have you got that sharpness and edge to your game? I don’t think he has. He has gone clean through there one-v-one. The old Sonny, that’s a guaranteed goal.

“You can’t take him out of the team because there isn’t anyone better than him, but we have to start looking at a new left-winger.”

READ MORE ➡️ The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Son still has a part to play at Tottenham

O’Hara does have a tendency to go over the top a bit when it comes to his old club, although there is no denying that Son is not the same player he was three or four years ago.

Having signed for an absolute bargain £22million in the summer of 2015, the hugely popular attacker has gone on to score 164 goals in 414 appearances for Tottenham, although there has been a clear decline since the 24-goal campaign of 2021/22 – his best in a Spurs shirt.

He did manage to notch 17 Premier League goals last season as he looked to take on the burden of Harry Kane’s exit, having also been captain after Hugo Lloris’ exit.

However, the lightning pace and finishing ability are not quite what they once were, although he remains a clever player who still has an important role to play as a leader in a young squad.

The current alternative options to play on the left wing are on-loan forward Timo Werner and the injured Wilson Odobert, while Johnson, Richarlison and Maddison could also play there at a push.

To that end, Son remains the best option for Postecoglou in the foreseeable future.

Tottenham still keen on striker move as United join Gomes hunt

In other Tottenham news, TT has provided an update on the future of prolific Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres, who remains on the radars of four Premier League clubs as well as French giants PSG.

Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal are all still monitoring the Swedish hotshot, as confirmed by Rudy Galetti, although Chelsea are starting to distance themselves from a move of their own.

The £83million (€100m, $111m) release clause included in his contract makes him an enticing prospect for English clubs, especially since he has scored 52 times in 57 games in all competitions in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly in the mix to bring Lille and England midfielder Angel Goms back to the Premier League.

Latest reports suggest that his old club Manchester United have also entered the frame, although Spurs and Newcastle are also keen on a player who performed so well for the Three Lions during the recent international break.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Ange Postecoglou makes stunning Tottenham striker admission after frustrating summer

IN FOCUS – Son stats since 2019/20

While Son’s stats do not necessarily show a massive drop-off in the last five seasons, the eye test tells a different story.

The South Korean does not take on defenders as much as in the past, having seemingly lost that yard of pace and his finishing ability is not quite as clinical.

But, after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, Son bounced back last season with 27 goal involvements and has two goals and two assists from five games this term.