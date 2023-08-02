Sources: Al Hilal considering world record bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Al Hilal are considering making a world record bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, TEAMtalk understands.

Spurs have held talks with Bayern Munich about a prospective deal for their talismanic frontman, but as yet they have not agreed terms.

The German giant have seen two bids worth £60m plus add-ons and £70m plus add-ons rejected by Tottenham.

Despite chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Eric Neppe flying to London for talks with Daniel Levy on Monday, it’s understood there is still a significant gap in respective valuations of Kane.

PSG have also showed an interest, but it remains to be seen if anyone can persuade Levy to sell.

One club capable of going above and beyond from a financial perspective is Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal.

Al Hilal are determined to further enhance their squad this summer and have already lodged a world record attempt to land PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

However, with Mbappe showing no signs of wanting to move to Saudi Arabia and refusing to engage in talks over personal terms, the £259m bid has come to nothing.

That prompted Al Hilal to shift their focus onto Victor Osimhen. But again, their mammoth £120m bid looks set to fall short.

TEAMtalk understands that Kane has shown little desire to move to the Saudi Pro League. However, intermediaries believe a bid of £200m – which would be worth more than the fee PSG paid for Neymar in 2017 – could temp Levy into a deal.

The Pro League’s director of football, Michael Emenalo, has close contacts in England from his time with Chelsea and it is believed he feels Kane could be attainable.

From a purely financial perspective, the sums involved would vastly exceed Tottenham’s valuation of Kane.

The bigger issue will be convincing Kane to leave European football and the chance to win established major honours.

