Tottenham Hotspur’s ambitious targets for 2026 are taking shape – and sources can reveal that the club will remain undeterred in their pursuit of statement signings to strengthen their squad.

Among the high-profile names being linked from outside England are Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Samu Omorodion of FC Porto and Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney.

Within the Premier League, the recruitment team hold a strong admiration for the likes of Iliman Ndiaye at Everton and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, both of whom are viewed as players with the energy and attacking versatility suited to how Thomas Frank wants to level-up his attack.

It is expected Tottenham would be more likely to sign a wide forward than a central one – but that is not yet confirmed, as they will make a firm decision closer to January.

The club have already drawn up a list of options they will work through and are open-minded about how it opens up.

They hope to be boosted by the return of Dominic Solanke soon. Richarlison’s future is still up in the air and Randal Kolo Muani has had a setback after suffering a facial injury.

Tottenham to sign at least one new attacker

Sources are convinced that a new attacker will be through the door in January and there will be significant funds available for the right player.

TEAMtalk also understands Spurs will be willing to test the water for some top talent, in hope of turning heads in the new year.

Their recent enquiries around former Brentford striker Toney are part of the process of feeling out the market.

The Al Ahli star has been a proven goalscorer for a number of years and would be an ideal fit for Frank as he looks for consistent play from the No.9 position.

