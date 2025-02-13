Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a return to Tottenham amid growing pressure on Ange Postecoglou, who still has backing within the Spurs hierachy for now.

Sources close to Tottenham state there is an acceptance that Postecoglou has been dealt a very difficult hand with injuries to key players this season. The aim for now remains to review Postecoglou at the end of the season.

The situation at Spurs has led to several managers being linked with the Tottenham and Pochettino is among them, perhaps unsurprisingly given the success he had with the club from 2014 to 2019. The Argentinian became USA manager last year, following a difficult one-season spellat Chelsea.

TEAMtalk understands that Pochettino is enjoying life in America, and is keen to grow US soccer’s reputation ahead of their home World Cup in 2026, and leave a lasting legacy.

Sources say that he is enjoying working with not just the senior squad but being involved in the development of younger players as well.

Following his time with Chelsea, Pochettino is relishing the opportunity to manage on the international stage, even if he has kept in touch with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who he enjoys a friendship with.

Ryan Mason could be appointed Tottenham boss as a stop-gap

This isn’t just any old job for Pochettino, it’s the chance to manage the US in a World Cup on home soil. The feeling from sources is that he is fully committed to the role, and could even stay beyond the tournament.

It’s no secret that Pochettino has stayed in regular contact with Levy since leaving Tottenham. However, the coach actually turned down the chance to rejoin Spurs in 2023 before Postecoglou was appointed. Levy didn’t need to ask him to an interview since it was clear Pochettino had other ambitions.

Pochettino won’t be leaving his role as US coach before the 2026 World Cup, so links with Spurs carry little substance.

Tottenham have always planned to have an end-of-season review of everything about the club, including Postecoglou, and results would have to nosedive significantly for Levy to bring this forwards.

Spurs currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, level on points with Everton and West Ham, who are below them in 15th and 16th on goal difference.

If Spurs did somehow make a mid-season change, which is not something they wish or plan to do, there is a good chance that Ryan Mason could take charge until the summer. Andoni Iraola would then be one name to look out for, having done a fantastic job at Bournemouth.

But Spurs aren’t actively seeking to replace Postecoglou yet. Quite the opposite. They want to back their manager, and links with other names are currently premature with any internal discussions over other managers more down to normal succession planning and nothing more at this stage.

IN FOCUS: Postecoglou vs Pochettino after 62 Tottenham, PL games