Real Madrid have drawn up a three-man shortlist of centre-back targets and a move for Tottenham star Cristian Romero is a concrete possibility, TEAMtalk understands.

The LaLiga giants have made signing a new centre-back a top priority after injuries to David Alaba and Eder Militao have exposed their lack of depth in the position.

Madrid want a new centre-back and right-back this summer, with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold still the top target for the latter category, although Pedro Porro has also been mentioned in case they fail to land the Liverpool star.

As for centre-back targets, TEAMtalk understands that the Spanish side have identified three key targets ahead of the summer. The first is Tottenham ace Romero, whose form has been inconsistent but remains a key player in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Shortlisted alongside Romero is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who as reported will cost over £70m this summer, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, who is set to be available on a free transfer.

Madrid’s interest in Romero is not new. Tottenham are aware of this and despite him playing inconsistently on a few occasions this season, they are determined to keep him.

The Argentine’s contract is valid until 2027. Sources state that Tottenham could try and tie him down to a even longer term deal before the end of the season to stave off interest.

Real Madrid can offer Romero what Tottenham can’t

TEAMtalk can confirm that contrary to some suggestions, Romero does not have a release clause in his contract. We understand that Tottenham value him at over £60m.

Romero, for his part, isn’t actively pushing to leave Spurs, despite their disappointing season so far.

Naturally, Madrid would be able to offer the centre-back Champions League football and if Tottenham fail to win the Europa League, they’re set to miss out on European football altogether next term.

Suitors may and try advantage of that fact but Tottenham hold all the power in negotiations as Romero is well contracted and the club are in a strong PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation, so they don’t need to sell anyone.

It’s also worth noting that Spurs are keen to add to their centre-back options this summer – not take away from them. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi remains a target and another bid could be launched for the England international in the coming months.

Romero remains a man to watch for Madrid along with Everton star Branthwaite and Leverkusen’s Tah. More targets could still materialise, with the LaLiga giants determined to sign a top quality centre-back.

