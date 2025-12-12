Tottenham Hotspur have rebuffed enquiries from some high-profile clubs, including Bayern Munich, for their outstanding central defensive prospect Luka Vuskovic and TEAMtalk can reveal a plan is forming to curtail that interest completely.

The 18-year-old trained with Tottenham for the first time this summer and despite impressing in the summer, he was loaned to Hamburg – where he would help cover for the continued absence of his suspended brother Mario.

This is the third loan spell for Vuskovic in his young career after he initially signed for Tottenham back in 2023.

That means that despite his tender years he already has over 70 first-team games under his belt and this season at Hamburg he has been outstanding.

To such as an extent that sources can reveal that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have made enquiries with Tottenham about him.

However, we understand that Spurs made it clear that his future is very much in north London, as we my colleague Dean Jones also recently stated.

Indeed, sources have now told us that some within Spurs’ hierarchy believe that Vuskovic should be recalled from his Hamburg spell in Germany, in order to try and bring an end to talk of a permanent switch elsewhere.

Spurs are in the market for another central defender in January, but the belief is that few players they could bring in would be better than Vuskovic – who has proven this season that he already at a very high level.

Tottenham looking to end noise over Vuskovic future

Spurs are able to recall Vuskovic during a certain time frame in January and conversations about this possibility are ongoing.

Hamburg for their part are desperate to keep Vuskovic, who has been a brilliant replacement for his brother Mario – who is banned until November 2026 due to a drugs ban.

The teenager is a deadly set-piece threat and has scored twice in 13 games this season, including a stunning back-heeled volleyed effort against rivals Werder Bremen over the weekend.

That reputation was garnered while on loan at Westerlo last season, where he scored seven times, while he netted a stunning goal and also notched an assist for Tottenham in a pre-season win at Reading.

His performance in that game led to many Spurs fans lauding him as the perfect back-up to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven ahead of the new campaign, so it came as a big surprise when a loan move to Hamburg was agreed.

However, the fact that Vuskovic has been playing regularly in one of the top leagues in Europe, rather than sitting on the bench at Tottenham, is only a good thing for the player and the club in the long-term. However, it could be that the teenage talent is back sooner than was expected, in order to silence all that noise around his future.

