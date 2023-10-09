Sources: Tottenham considering move for Roma chief as hunt for Paratici successor accelerates

Tottenham are back in the hunt to appoint Roma general manager Tiago Pinto in their search for a new director of football, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Spurs have been on the hunt for a replacement for Fabio Paratici who resigned back in April after his appeal against a lengthy ban from the sport was rejected by the Italian Football Federation.

Paratici initially stepped back from his role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March after he was handed a 30-month suspension from the game for his involvement in Juventus’ financial scandal earlier this year.

The 51-year-old was one of 12 executives who received bans, with Juventus also being handed a points deduction for their handling of player exchange deals.

Following the failure his appeal, Spurs confirmed that Paratici would be stepping down from his role in London as the ban would prevent him from fulfilling his duties.

Part of Paratici’s ban was lifted by FIFA earlier this year, allowing him to return to football in a reduced capacity and help out Spurs in a consultancy role.

TEAMtalk now understands that the Londoners are eyeing up Pinto as a successor to Paratici after impressing in Rome and are hopeful of luring him away from Italy. He was initially linked with the role back in July, though talks at the time did not progress.

However, we understand they are now back on the agenda.

Despite no sporting director, Ange Postecoglou’s side have enjoyed an impressive start to their new campaign and sit top of the Premier League table alongside Arsenal.

The Aussie has praised the character and resilience his side have shown in games like the 1-0 win over Luton Town which maintained their unbeaten run in the league so far this season.

Spurs set for recruitment shake up

Tottenham have also lost chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini who left his position last month as the club restructures its recruitment set-up in preparation of the appointment of a new sporting director.

TEAMtalk understands that Roma chief Pinto figures highly on their wanted list after impressing at the Serie A side.

Pinto worked at Benfica before his move to Roma with the Portuguese club having a proven track record of signing and developing young talents, including Joao Felix, Ruben Dias, Ederson and Nelson Semedo before selling them on for huge profits.

Pinto, who works closely with former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho at Roma, joined the Italian club in November 2020 and began the role of general manager in January 2021.

Spurs are keen to make an appointment as soon as possible as they look to get their new recruitment team in place before the January transfer window.

The North London club have already been eyeing up January targets and are reportedly on the verge of signing young Norwich City goalkeeper Dylan Thompson who has been training with the London side.

Feyenoord striker Santiago Giminez is another name that could be on his way to North London in January. Spurs had been eyeing up the forward in the summer as a potential Harry Kane replacement but now a winter move could be on the cards with Postecoglou believed to be a big fan of the attacker.

