Tottenham have made signing a new centre-forward their top priority for what remains of the transfer window and they have decided on their top target.

As we reported on Tuesday, Spurs have been weighing up whether to focus on a deal for Brentford’s Ivan Toney or Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham have decided to pursue Solanke and TEAMtalk understands that they’d be willing to pay £60m to sign him, which falls short of his £65m release clause.

Sources have informed our transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that the North London club are now in ‘direct talks’ with the England star’s representatives and Bournemouth over a transfer.

We understand that there is ‘real confidence’ behind the scenes at Spurs that they will sign Solanke this summer and he could prove to be a game-changing addition.

Tottenham have been crying out for a prolific striker since Harry Kane left to join Bayern Munich two years ago.

They missed out on Champions League qualification last season and that may have not been the case if Kane was still at the club.

READ MORE: Man City eye classy Tottenham target as Julian Alvarez replacement as TWO key reasons behind Etihad exit emerge

Richarlison sale could fund Tottenham transfer

Solanke scored a very impressive 19 goals in the Premier League last season, proving he has what it takes to play for one of the Premier League’s top sides.

Bournemouth are understandably reluctant to lose the forward and the official line coming out of the club is that they won’t accept anything less than his £65m release clause.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Tottenham are confident that £60m will be enough, however.

We understand that Tottenham could fund the move for Solanke by selling Richarlison, who continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian – who struggled for large chunks of last season with persistent injury – is believed to be close to moving on amid interest from a number of Saudi sides. Tottenham hope to recoup a sizeable fee from his sale.

However, journalist Paul O’Keefe has suggested that Richarlison is firmly against the idea of joining a Saudi Pro League team this summer, but a huge contract offer could turn his head.

It’s suggested that the player’s priority is to keep his spot in the Brazil squad and he fears that could be jeopardised if he leaves European football.

Tottenham’s interest in Solanke will remain regardless of whether Richarlison is sold, but it could affect how much they can spend on the Bournemouth man.

This is a story for Spurs fans to keep a close eye on as things are expected to progress quickly.

DON’T MISS: Transfer Tracker: FIVE strikers set for big moves as Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham all do business