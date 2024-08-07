TEAMtalk understands that Dominic Solanke is keen on a move to Tottenham

Dominic Solanke has given the green light to his proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur from Bournemouth, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Solanke has emerged as a top target for Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou this summer, having registered 21 goals and four assists for Bournemouth last season.

TEAMtalk reported last week that Solanke is keen on a move to Tottenham, with the striker’s representatives in contact with the North London club.

Although Solanke’s Bournemouth contract is understood to contain a £65million release clause, Tottenham are confident that a bid of £60m could be enough to convince the Cherries to sell.

In a fresh update, TEAMtalk can reveal that Solanke has given the green light to a move to Tottenham via his agents, with talks underway with the aim of striking a deal with Bournemouth.

Tottenham, who have already added midfielders Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall from Leeds United and Djurgarden respectively so far this summer, are on the hunt for a new number nine following the sale of record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer.

Although new captain Son Heung-Min stepped up in Kane’s absence last season to score 17 Premier League goals, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson could only contribute with 11 and five goals respectively, with Spurs badly in need of a new frontman to share the burden with Son.

While Brentford and England forward Ivan Toney and Lille star Jonathan David have both been linked with Tottenham, Postecoglou has identified Solanke as his primary target to lead the line.

Tottenham looking for extra firepower ahead of 24/25

A move to Tottenham would see Solanke secure a third chance with a leading Premier League club following previous spells with Chelsea and Liverpool.

Solanke emerged from Chelsea’s youth system but only made a single first-team appearance for the Blues, as a substitute in a Champions League group match against Maribor in 2014, before being brought to Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp in 2017.

The English forward again struggled to make an impression at Liverpool, scoring once in 27 games on Merseyside before making the switch to Bournemouth in January 2019.

Solanke has blossomed into a top Premier League forward over the course of five full seasons with Bournemouth and enjoyed his most potent season so far under Andoni Iraola in 2023/24.

The 26-year-old has registered a total of 77 goals and 31 assists in 216 appearances for Bournemouth.

