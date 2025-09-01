Tottenham are likely to walk away from a Serie A star

Tottenham could ditch a move for Ademola Lookman despite being given positive signs that they could land the Atalanta man, as another deal has taken precedence.

The exit of Son Heung-min to LAFC earlier this summer has led Spurs to look for new attacking reinforcements. In recent days, TEAMtalk has confirmed that Lookman is on their list.

Sources stated that the north London club asked for details on the Atalanta man, and had been given positive signs that they’d be able to get him if they were willing to commit to a permanent deal, with the Serie A side valuing Lookman at approximately £43.3million.

But TEAMtalk can now reveal that Tottenham are likely to walk away from the chase for Lookman.

They have struggled to get Atalanta to agree to the type of deal they would prefer – which was a loan with an option to buy.

There has been genuine interest in striking a deal here but in the past 24 hours it has become clear that a deal for a more central player like Randal Kolo Muani was more important than this one.

They may still do business at the death, but it appears that Lookman will not be arriving.

DON’T MISS: ⚪️ Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Kolo Muani deal done

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Kolo Muani will be joining Tottenham, and TEAMtalk had revealed that a move for a central striker could take precedence over Lookman.

The terms of the deal for Kolo Muani are favourable, as while Paris Saint-Germain wanted to insert an obligation for Tottenham to buy him, Spurs have managed to get him with just an option to buy after a year loan.

Lookman always looked to be tricky given Tottenham were hoping for that sort of deal whoever they got.

Days ago, Romano wrote: ‘Atalanta maintain their position for Ademola Lookman: no intention to let the player leave on loan with buy option.

‘Bayern, Tottenham, Italian clubs are all informed on permanent deal proposal needed or guaranteed obligation to buy.’

Tottenham round-up: Pavard contact made

It was reported that Tottenham had made contact with Inter Milan for the signing of Benjamin Pavard.

However, he is now said to be moving to Marseille instead.

Meanwhile, Spurs winger Manor Solomon is said to be attracting late interest from Crystal Palace.

And though Tottenham have been linked with Morgan Rogers, TEAMtalk is aware Aston Villa feel they have deterred sides from making bids for their star.

Lookman’s electric Atalanta form