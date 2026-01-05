Tottenham react after Santos reject €10m bid for Souza as Newcastle threat emerges

Tottenham Hotspur are refusing to give up on signing Souza from Santos in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Newcastle United among the clubs interested in him.

We understand that Tottenham have held talks with Santos over a deal for their highly-rated left-back Souza.

The north London club are looking to tie up a deal for the teenager as they look to see off interest from a number of rivals.

Tottenham are most advanced, having proposed an initial deal worth €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m), but Santos are believed to value the player at closer to €20m (£17.3m, $23.4m).

Despite Santos’ initial rejection, Tottenham have not backed away, and talks are continuing, but we understand that they are not alone in chasing Souza.

We understand that BlueCo (Chelsea owners) and City Group (Manchester City owners) both like Souza, whilst Newcastle also admire the 19-year-old.

There is interest in Souza from clubs in Spain and Germany, too, but sources in Brazil believe the player is likely to be heading to England this month.

Souza is under contract at Santos until December 2028.

The 19-year-old Brazilian left-back has made 38 appearances for the Santos first team so far in his career,

