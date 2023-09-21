Spanish clubs queue up to sign Tottenham outcast in January; Postecoglou is unlikely to play him

Reports suggest that Tottenham winger Bryan Gil could leave on loan in January, with former club Valencia and Real Sociedad interested.

The 22-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the North London club and it seems unlikely that he will break into Ange Postecoglou’s starting XI.

The likes of Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson are all ahead of Gil in the pecking order. He is yet to make an appearance for Tottenham this season due to a groin injury.

Gil signed for Spurs for £21.6m in 2021 but he is yet to live up to his potential in the Premier League. Since then, the Spaniard has been on two loan spells to Valencia and Sevilla, where he has seemed more comfortable.

With that in mind, another loan to a LaLiga club in January could be the best thing for Gil’s development and there is no shortage of interest in him from Spain.

This time, though, Valencia and Real Sociedad are interested in making any loan move for Gil permanent at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Daniel Levy issue clouding stunning Tottenham return for Harry Kane; buy-back clause also not what it seems

Valencia, Real Sociedad consider loan move for Gil

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Caught Offside, both Valencia and Real Sociedad are interested on signing Gil on loan in January, and want to include an option to buy him at the end of the season in the deal.

Gil made 24 appearances in all competitions while on loan with Sevilla last season, scoring two goals and making three assists in the process.

The winger said in May that he simply wants to play consistent football, and doesn’t mind where he ends up.

“I’ve always told my agent that I always want to play, no matter where, if it’s at Sevilla then much better, when you feel important is when you play,” Gil said.

“In the elite everyone has talent, but confidence is what gives you the extra point.”

Gil is under contract with Tottenham until 2026. It’s likely that Postecoglou would be willing to agree to a loan with an option to buy in January, given the youngster’s lack of involvement in the team.

The London club signed the winger for £21.6m, so they will look to recoup as much of that fee as possible if they do opt to sell him permanently at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Huge Tottenham agreement could come ‘within weeks’, as superstar set for new role under Postecoglou