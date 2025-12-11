Tottenham Hotspur appear to have been dealt a massive blow to their hopes of bringing Harry Kane back to north London in the January transfer window following the latest developments, while TEAMtalk reflects on why that was always a pipe dream in the first place.

The 32-year-old club legend, who Bayern in July 2023 for £86.4million (€100m), has recently been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Tottenham having first refusal if he does come back to England.

Kane, whose contract at the Allianz Arena expires in June 2027, is in the form of his life, having notched 28 goals and three assists in 23 games in all competitions for Bayern so far this season. Playing a key role in Vincent Kompany’s side, he’s helped the reigning Bundesliga champions establish an eight-point lead at the top of the table, with the Bavarian outfit also sitting second in the expanded Champions League table.

However, with the 32-year-old, entering the final 18 months of his deal, there has been doubt cast over whether he could be looking for another new challenge come 2027 – or even sooner.

As has been heavily reported, Kane has a release clause worth €65m (£56.8m) in his contract, which must be triggered by January 31 in order to complete a transfer in the summer.

Sources have previously told us that Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United are all interested in signing the England skipper, with a return to north London the most likely outcome.

However, German outlet Sport Bild, as confirmed by our insider Graeme Bailey, reports that Kane has decided not to activate his release clause and is instead willing to sign a one-year extension at the Allianz Arena.

While other clubs remain interested, Bailey told us: “Bayern Munich want Harry Kane’s new deal signed before he jets off to the World Cup finals with England.

“The England captain and his family are ‘very happy’ and settled in Bavaria, but his camp are doing due diligence on potential options.

“Barcelona are one of those to speak to his camp and confirm their interest in a possible deal, whilst there a number of options back in England including Manchester United and former club Tottenham Hotspur.

“Kane also has the option of seeing out his deal with Bayern until 2027 – when he would be a free agent, if he decides not to sign an extension. However, sources tell us Bayern are ‘confident’ that Kane will agree to an extension.”

January return for Kane always a pipe dream

Speaking back in October while on international duty, Kane sent mixed messages over a potential return to the Premier League.

Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer said: “In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know.

“If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.

“What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now I am fully all in with Bayern.”

That last comment comes as no great surprise, especially when you see where Bayern and Tottenham are as clubs at the minute.

Kane is strolling towards another Bundesliga winners’ medal and Bayern probably have the best chance they’ve had of winning the Champions League in years, given the quality of their squad and the way they have been playing this season.

As for Spurs, it’s all very much a work in progress for Thomas Frank at the moment, so why on earth would Kane want to come back to that in January when he has so much to gain in Germany.

The summer might be a little different if he feels like it’s the right time to come home, although all fingers are pointing towards him extending his stay in Bavaria and not shortening it.

