Ajax starlet Mika Godts is emerging on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, we can reveal, as Thomas Frank’s side could be frustrated in their pursuit of three other exciting targets.

Godts, 20, who has often been compared to Chelsea legend and his compatriot, Eden Hazard, is regarded as one of the brightest attacking talents for his age in Europe.

The inverted left winger has enjoyed a superb breakout campaign in Amsterdam, notching seven goals and six assists from 13 starts so far this term.

Having joined from Genk in 2023 as a 17-year-old, he has progressed into a star performer for Ajax.

We can now reveal that Spurs’ interest has peaked. They sent scouts to watch Godts in action in Ajax’s last two games – a 2-0 win over Feyenoord, where he claimed an assist, and a 2-2 draw at NEC, where he scored the second goal.

Ajax have endured a difficult campaign and are currently third under interim head coach Fred Grim, following the sacking of John Heitinga last month.

Ajax are understood to be anxious to keep hold of Godts, but with their struggles, it may not be easy. Spurs, meanwhile, are anxious to bring in a new left-sided option, and he is one of several exciting targets on the shortlist…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham eye exciting Semenyo alternatives

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo aside, Tottenham have looked at Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, and remain keen on Manchester City’s Savinho – but someone like Godts could yet emerge as another option for them.

However, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on Sunday how Semenyo is not considering a move to Spurs, despite the London side being willing to offer him huge wages.

Manchester United and Manchester City are considered frontrunners to sign Semenyo at this stage, with Liverpool yet to make any concrete moves for him.

We also understand that Rodrygo will be very difficult to get out of Real Madrid in January, and Leipzig would demand a huge fee for Diomande mid-season.

Savinho’s situation at Man City could yet open up despite him penning a new contract over the summer. However, much may depend on whether they win the race for Semenyo…

As a result, Godts could come under serious consideration by Tottenham in the coming weeks.

We understand several Spurs’ Premier League rivals have been watching Godts in recent weeks – so they are not alone in the race.

He is not the only Ajax player to come under the gaze of a number of English clubs.

Newcastle United are one of half a dozen English clubs who are eyeing the Dutch side’s defender Youri Baas, and we have more to follow on that developing story later today.

Tottenham latest: Liverpool raid debunked, Richarlison contract claims

Meanwhile, we have revealed how midfielder Lucas Bergvall is the last player Tottenham would look to sell, amid claims Liverpool could make a shock move for him.

The talented 19-year-old is considered ‘off-limits’, according to sources, and reports that the Reds have launched a bid for him appear to be wide of the mark.

In other news, Tottenham could offer Richarlison a new contract to ‘protect his value’ as they lean away from selling the Brazilian in January.

He has been heavily linked with moves away from the club, but his eight goals this season could earn him a new deal.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.